Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers: Global Markets

New York, Feb. 28, 2022

The study scope includes the major fertilizers that are being utilized for the agriculture production.



Each fertilizer is analyzed based on its historic market in terms of volume to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026. The analyst examines each market and its applications in crop, market projections and market volume share.



This report mainly deals with the types of fertilizers and covers the total market for nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizers, and potash fertilizers.Influencing factors, including fertilizer production and efficiencies, fertilizer demand and supply, research on various fertilizers and industry structure, are also discussed.



The analyst examines fertilizer companies and industry alliances, production, crop type and market-driving forces.



Report Includes:

- 358 data tables

- An in-depth overview of the global market for fertilizers

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall fertilizers market size in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by fertilizer type, crop type, raw material, and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other forces affecting the current and future market outlook

- Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, Western Europe, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Belarus, Iran, South Africa, Turkey, and other rest of the world countries

- Identification of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market, estimating current and future demand of fertilizers in various global markets

- Review of the list of companies which are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on food and fertilizers industry ecosystem

- Profile descriptions of the leading global players including Agrium, BASF, Cf Industries, The Mosaic Company, Safco Products Co., and Uralkaliy PAO (Uralkali PJSC)



Summary:

Mineral fertilizers and organic fertilizers are two types of fertilizers.Mineral fertilizers include mostly nitrogen (N), phosphate, and potash, and are also known as chemical fertilizers since they are manufactured by the chemical fertilizer industry.



Although there are natural fertilizer resources, practically all N fertilizers are produced from nitrogen gas (N2) via the Haber-Bosch process. Phosphate fertilizers, on the other hand, are obtained from the acid attack of natural rocks, whilst potash fertilizers are refined from deposits of soluble potassium salts (e.g., potash ores and brines)



Most organic fertilizers are derived from animal manures, either from the feces and urine of cattle animals or from the feces of poultry, either alone or in combination with bedding material (e.g., farmyard manure, chicken litter). Plant residues, municipal effluents and biosolids, and organic byproducts are some of the other sources. For thousands of years, organic manures and leguminous N fixation were the primary sources of nutrients for farmers, considerably contributing to agricultural productivity and soil quality. With the discovery of the Haber-Bosch process at the turn of the century, a fast-rising human population, and major improvements in agricultural science such as the Green

Revolution, the usage of mineral fertilizers increased enormously.

