The "PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrators Treating Pulmonary Hypertension: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc

PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrators will witness a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

This 2022 study has 223 pages, 98 tables & figures. Key topics covered include:

PAH testing via iCPET represents next-generation automation of helping people who are challenged by exercise. PAH is often a diagnosis for those who have unusual fatigue who have been tested by a physician and determined to have a disease that impacts the blood flow between organs, between the heart and the lungs. The emerging PAH testing and treatment equipment market is being built on an until now vastly underutilized test: iCPET.

Increased utilization of iCPET is creating the opportunity to diagnose and treat 2.05 billion patients with heart disease who are not now being treated or who are living undertreated. This represents a huge new market for portable oxygen concentrators should the industry be able to get reimbursement for the use of supplemental oxygen. Heart patients with obstructions are now being treated for blockages, but the vast majority of people have an inter-organ PAH difficulty and are not being treated adequately, largely because they are underdiagnosed.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), high blood pressure in the lungs, is characterized by exercise intolerance. A recently embraced test iCPET has been able to document the presence of chronic fatigue syndrome so that patients can actually collect disability insurance, a hitherto virtual impossibility. The more recently used invasive test, iCPET can detect that during intense exercise, a decline in mixed venous oxygen saturation (SvO2) is the defining characteristic of hypertension, diagnosing a disease PAH.

An early paper on the test in 2014 describes a decline in mixed venous oxygen saturation (SvO2) from 55.4% to 21% for patients with PAH. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension PAH equipment markets have become significant during COVID as 18% of the patients that get COVID struggle to a varying degree with post-COVID, long term COVID conditions that include dyspnea, exercise intolerance.

