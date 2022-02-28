New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Biology: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212006/?utm_source=GNW

g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2026.



Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2021 to 2026. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market-driving forces is also provided.



The analyst examines the synthetic biology industry by market segment, including DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, synthetic biology foundries and software; as well as the agriculture; consumer products, cosmetics and skin care, food and beverage, healthcare and industrial chemicals enable product sectors.



The role of key strategic alliances and acquisitions from 2018 to 2020 is discussed. Emerging markets, including synthetic genes, synthetic-biology-enabled drugs and vaccines, genome-edited crops and chassis organisms; as well as metabolically engineered factories for producing synthetic fuels and specialty chemicals, are analyzed, and more than 215 companies in these fields are highlighted.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 99 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for synthetic biology within the life science industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global synthetic biology market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end-user industry, and region

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for synthetic biology products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Description of core synthetic biology products, key enabling technologies, and identify commercial opportunities for product development and competitive strategies

- In-depth assessment of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors review, and intellectual property landscape

- Information on synthetic biology industry M&A deals, development of commercially viable products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry

- Patent review and analysis of patents granted for synthetic biology technologies, liquid biopsy and sequencing, and gene-editing industry

- Detailed profiles of about 185+ companies within synthetic biology industry. Major players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, Merck KGaA, Novozymes A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience



Summary:

The synthetic biology industry is a prime growth opportunity due to several factors.First, many of the applications for synthetic biology have large addressable markets and the penetration rate is still modest; the industry will experience explosive growth as these penetration rates accelerate.



Second, development of exciting new technologies is driving innovation within the industry.These technologies include ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design, enzymatic DNA synthesis and novel gene-editing platforms.



Third, the industry is focusing on value-added products, placing less emphasis on cost-sensitive, commodity products.



Synthetic biology foundries routinely design, build and test designer organisms capable of producing valuable end products.The workflow includes modifying the genomes of these organisms to produce just the right combination of taste and texture, as for the food industry.



Designer organisms in the textile industry help to achieve the right combination of strength, flexibility, weight, dimensional variability, and targeted surface and structural modification. High-value synthetic biology end products such as these are forecast to drive significant market growth in this industry.



This report provides in-depth coverage of the dynamic synthetic biology industry, including insights into its component technologies and market segments, as well as its leading participants.



The synthetic biology industry consists of three main sets of technologies and products: enabling, core and enabled.Enabling technologies and products are the engines that drive the development of the synthetic biology industry.



Core products and technologies, including standardized DNA parts, synthetic genes and chassis organisms, are the key tools by which cellular factories and systems produce enabled products.



Synthetic biology-enabled products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, agricultural, textiles, food) have large downstream market potential. Synthetic biology technologies add value in each of these downstream industries. In agriculture, synthetic biology makes it possible to produce crops with desired traits, such as pest resistance or high yields. Synthetic biology allows for the production of foods free of animal products, meeting an emerging consumer need in this industry.

