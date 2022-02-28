Global $15.18 Billion Mobile Computing Battery Market 2027: Rising Popularity of E-sports and Growing Focus on Digitalization Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Computing Battery Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile computing battery market size was valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period.



With the increasing demand for portability and mobility, manufacturers are trying hard to pour money into inventing innovative and efficient battery technologies. There is a rising need to build energy-dense batteries, remarkably because microprocessor performance has been increasing at a rate far faster than the annual rise in battery energy capacity. Although lithium is abundant in many regions, its deposits are found in low concentrations. So continued research has been going on to discover its replacements that are more commercially viable.

With the increasing shift towards digitalization, demand for mobile computing devices has risen significantly since the last decade. In turn, this has encouraged existing manufacturers of mobile computing devices to boost production, which has fueled the demand for portable computing batteries.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the mobile computing battery market

Rising Popularity of E-sports

Advances in Li-Ion Batteries

Growing Focus on Digitalization

Increasing Smartphone Penetration

Improving Efficiency of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Key Highlights

In terms of application, portable PCs and cellular phones are the major demand generator for mobile computing batteries due to their high penetration. Demand for mobile computing batteries used in wearables is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

As we advance, battery systems and battery technology will be major factors influencing purchase behavior. This will also boost the dependence on Lithium-ion batteries, thus driving the global battery chargers.

Government regulations and scientific developments in key battery elements such as cathode materials will drive major improvements in battery attributes and cost reductions over the next decade.

Mobile Computing Battery Market Segmentation

Since consumer spending power has expanded, laptops are now widely used for official, educational, and recreational purposes. Increased internet penetration and significant expansion in the gaming industry are two more major growth-inducing factors for portable PCs.

OEMs can optimize battery performance and manufacturing productivity by having total visibility and awareness of the battery supply chain. OEMs have recently prioritized the development of numerous supply connections and cooperation with battery specialists. OEMs are progressively pursuing the highest quality and competitive technology available, including a mix of contracts with multiple companies and even in-house production, instead of having exclusive battery supply arrangements.

Geographical Outlook

APAC is projected to see an incremental growth of more than USD 4.58 billion during the forecast period. The investment in the Indian IT sector is growing continuously, and companies in this industry are expanding their footprint globally. Moreover, the presence of well-established ICT infrastructure in South Korea and the technology-oriented population. All such factors create favorable conditions for the growth of the mobile computing battery market in APAC.

North America: The presence of better technology infrastructure supports the growth of the region's global next-generation advanced batteries market. The introduction of 5G has further boosted the demand for new mobile computing devices manufacturing.

Key Vendors

LG Energy Solution

SAMSUNG SDI

Amperex Technology

Panasonic Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Ampirus Technologies

Hitachi High-Tech

Shenzhen Grepow Battery

Lipower laptopbattery

Greenway Battery

GreenCell

Atemitech (Hantong Technology)

Shenzhen Huidafa Technology

DNK Power Company

BNPower

Shenzhen Highpower Technology

Shenzen Eparts Technology

