New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01169897/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current market status for these products, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The R2R technologies for flexible devices market is based on the following segments: process category, substrate material, deposition method, application, and region.



In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of R2R technologies for flexible devices are provided, including an outline of recent events.This section identifies devices that are currently commercially available or emerging and offers a description of the main types.



The second section provides a technological review of the fabrication steps used to manufacture R2R flexible devices, with an outline of the most common processes.This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied.



The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis of R2R technologies for flexible devices.Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (process category, substrate material, deposition method, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2020 and 2021 and estimates for 2022.



Dollar figures refer to sales of flexible devices by R2R at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for R2R technologies for flexible devices is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for R2R technologies for flexible devices within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 through 2026.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of R2R technologies for flexible devices, together with a description of their products.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to materials, fabrication methods, equipment, and applications for R2R flexible devices. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, and assignee.



Report Includes:

- 50 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Description of roll-to-roll and batch processes, discussion on importance of flexible devices and R2R processes, and assessment of current and emerging flexible devices produced by roll-to-roll technologies

- Coverage of milestones in the history of R2R flexible devices and recent events of the industry and highlights of the market potential for roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market, based on technology, process category, deposition method, substrate materials, application, and region

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including 3M, Career Technologies, Fujikura Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Interflex Co. Ltd. and Career Technologies



Summary:

Roll-to-role (R2R) technologies, commonly used in the paper and fabric printing industries, are becoming increasingly popular in other advanced sectors for manufacturing devices that are flexible, lightweight, and low-cost.In the electronics industry, for example, flexible devices that are already commercially available include FPCs, solar cells, displays, and sensors.



New devices are emerging for use in electronics, optoelectronics and other sectors.



The analyst has identified four main sectors that use flexible devices which are produced using R2R technologies, i.e. flexible devices: electronics, optoelectronics, energy and sensors.



This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of R2R flexible devices and their production methods, highlighting the latest developments in fabrication technologies and materials. It also offers a detailed market analysis of these products by segment (substrate material, process, application and region) and describes technical aspects and trends that will impact the global market for R2R technologies for flexible devices.



The global market for R2R technologies for flexible devices increased from $REDACTED billion in 2020 to $REDACTED billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $REDACTED billion by 2022.



The main driver of market expansion is the growing demand for a variety of flexible electronic devices, including FPCs, wearable electronics, flexible hybrid circuits, flexible memories and flexible MEMS. Market growth is expected to reach a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period of 2021 through 2026.



REDACTED reached an estimated $REDACTED billion in 2021, accounting for REDACTED% of the total market.REDACTED devices, REDACTED and REDACTED, held the second-largest share of the total market at REDACTED% in 2021, with estimated revenues of $REDACTED billion.



The combined shares of the remaining sectors totaled REDACTED% of the total market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01169897/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________