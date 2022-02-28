ADC Cytotoxic Payloads/Warheads Products and Services Market Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads: Products and Services Market, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With six approved drugs, namely POLIVYT (2019), LUMOXITIT (2018), BESPONSA (2017), MYLOTARGT (2017, reapproval), KADCYLA (2013) and ADCETRIS (2011), and more than 300 candidates in the pipeline (clinical/preclinical stages), antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as a promising class of therapeutics for the treatment of various disease indications.
Over time, medical researchers have been able to further develop their understanding of the intricacies of ADC design and have also improved the development process of these complex pharmacological interventions. ADCs are engineered therapeutics comprised of monoclonal antibodies attached to potent cytotoxic payloads through chemical linkers.
Given the fact that ADCs are highly potent cytotoxic molecules, the manufacturing of ADCs requires elaborate technical capabilities and highly potent chemical substances. Specifically, the multi-step process of production of cytotoxic payloads, which are used in ADCs, requires a contained environment, dedicated manufacturing facilities, specialized analytical and purification techniques, and storage facilities. However, several ADC developers do not have the in-house capabilities to manufacture cytotoxic payload on a commercial scale and tend to rely on contract manufacturers. As per the estimates, 70-80% of ADC manufacturing operations are outsourced.
Since 2000, several contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), offering HPAPI and cytotoxic drug related services have been established to cater to the rise in demand of cytotoxic payloads in ADCs and other similar therapeutic interventions. In addition, several ADC developers have forged strategic partnerships with payload providers to advance the development of pipeline ADC candidates. Given the growing clinical pipeline of ADCs, coupled to the various technological advancements, the market for ADC payloads and warheads is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
The report offers a comprehensive study of the current and future opportunity within the ADC payloads and warheads market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of developers/contract services providers engaged in this domain.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A review of the overall market landscape of the companies offering ADC payloads and warheads, featuring a detailed analysis based on the type of payload, type of microtubule inhibitors, DNA damaging agents and toposimerase inhibitors. In addition, it includes information on the developer's year of establishment, and location of headquarters and company size of the players.
- Elaborate profiles of players involved in the manufacturing of ADC payloads and warheads. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its facility location, its financial information, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2016, covering instances of licensing agreements, R&D agreements, mergers/acquisitions, manufacturing and supply agreements, product development agreements, service alliance, product development and commercialization agreements, and other relevant types of deals.
- An analysis of the investments made, including seed funding, venture capital financing, debt funding, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development, in companies focused on the development of ADC payloads and warheads.
- A review of the expansions that have undertaken by the players engaged in developing ADC payloads and warheads for enhancing their respective offerings. It features a detailed analysis based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion, location of facility and leading players.
- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to ADC payloads and warheads, highlighting key trends across the parameters, such as publication year, patent type, geographical location, issuing authority, assigned CPC symbol, emerging focus areas, and leading industry players. In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.
- An informed estimate of the annual clinical/commercial demand for ADC paylaods and warheads, taking into account parameters such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of approved products and clinical stage candidates.
- A case study on the ADCs that are already approved and those that are under development, providing information on their phase of development, therapeutic area, line of treatment, dosing regimen, target antigen, antibody isotype, type of linker, type of payload/warhead and type of payload category. In addition, it provides a list of ADC developers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and geography. The chapter also highlights the key players in this industry.
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Abzena
- ACES Pharma
- ADC Therapeutics
- Alteogen
- Antengene
- Aptamer Group
- Arrowpoint Partners
- Ash Stevens
- Avoro Capital Advisors
- Bain Capital Life Sciences
- Biospring Partners
- Bliss Biopharmaceutical
- BOC Sciences
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Cambrex
- Cancer Research UK
- CARBOGEN AMCIS
- Celltrion
- Cerbios
- Cfm Oskar Tropitzsch
- AGC Biologics
- Consonance Capital Investors
- CordenPharma
- Cormorant Asset Management
- Creative Biolabs
- Daiichi Sankyo
- DH-LT-Investments
- Eisai
- Emergence Therapeutics
- Exelixis
- Femtogenix
- Formosa Laboratories
- GamaMabs Pharma
- GEA Pharma Systems
- General Catalyst
- Glycotope
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- Gustave Roussy
- Heidelberg Pharma
- Iconic Therapeutics
- ICROM
- IDT Biologika
- Iksuda Therapeutics
- ImmunoGen
- Innovent Biologics
- Innovate UK
- Invus
- IONTAS
- Kyowa Kirin
- LegoChem Biosciences
- Levena Biopharma
- LI-COR Biosciences
- Lonza
- MabPlex
- MacroGenics
- Magenta Therapeutics
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- MediaPharma
- Mersana Therapeutics
- MilliporeSigma (Merck)
- MImAbs
- MINAKEM
- Mirae Asset Capital
- Moderna
- MuseChem
- Navrogen
- NBE Therapeutics
- NerPharMa
- New Enterprise Associates
- NewBio Therapeutics
- NJ Bio
- Novartis
- Novasep
- Novo Holdings
- Permira
- Pfizer
- PharmaMar
- PinotBio
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund
- PPF Group
- Premier Partners
- Rakuten Group
- Recipharm
- Regeneron
- Rock Springs Capital
- SBI Group
- Seagen
- Shimadzu
- SOTIO
- Spirogen (part of AstraZeneca)
- STA Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary WuXi AppTec)
- Synaffix
- Syngene
- Synthon
- Takeda
- TBD-Biodiscovery
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Vincerx Pharma
- Waterstone Pharmaceuticals
- WuXi XDC
- Zymeworks
