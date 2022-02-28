New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0619257/?utm_source=GNW





The current market is emerging with pre-commercial demos and subsidized pilot projects as well as fast-growing niche markets that are quickly becoming established specialty markets.



Over the next five years, these pilots will be expanding into commercial implementations. The 2026 market is also characterized with recent developments in the industry and government initiatives across the globe.



SOFC applications are described and analyzed. The following applications are considered -

- Combined heat and power (CHP).

- Power generation (stationary power units, remote power, and auxiliary power units [APUs]).

- Portable product power.

- Exotic (solid oxide electrolyzer cells and fuel cell hybrids).

- Geographical scope of the report covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



SOFC companies are listed, and their detailed profiles are discussed in the Company Profiles chapter.



Report Includes:

- 79 tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for solid oxide fuel cells

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for solid oxide fuel cells market, based on application, end-use industry, and region

- Coverage of history, comparison and characteristics of major fuel cell types and cost analysis of SOFC; and information on recent commercial developments, government initiatives and subsidies

- Discussion on environmental impact of various types of solid oxide fuel cells

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Bloom Energy, Fuji Electric, H2e Power Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems and Toyota



Summary:

The global solid oxide fuel cell market is estimated to have a value of REDACTED in 2021, increasing fromREDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to growat a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from2021 to 2026 under an optimistic scenario.



The key driver for growth is the combined heat and power (CHP) segment in applications, a technology that evolved fromthe cogeneration process.That segment, valued at REDACTED in 2020, represented REDACTED of the entire market in 2020.



CHP systems utilize the heat generated during power generation, thereby minimizing the overall loss in fuel to energy conversion. These systems are available in a wide range of power capabilities and sizes,making thempopular in residential and commercial applications.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0619257/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________