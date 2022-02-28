Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors Pipeline 2022, Featuring Profiles of Adverum Biotechnologies, Sandoz, Boehringer Ingelheim, Allarity Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In the report, a detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors.

This report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development such as:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

The report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors drugs.

Key Questions Answered:

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors drugs?

How many Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Adverum Biotechnologies

Outlook Therapeutics

Sandoz

Boehringer Ingelheim

Allarity Therapeutics

Konruns Pharmaceutical

Kodiak Sciences

Key Products

ADVM-022

ONS-5010

SOK583A1

BI 836880

Dovitinib

CX1003

KSI-301

KSI-501

