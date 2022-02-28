Database of Biomarkers Curated from US Oncology Trials: Biomarker Deep Dive by Therapy Class and Highlight Liquid Biopsy Trials/Biomarkers

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Database of Biomarkers Curated from US Oncology Trials" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dataset provides insights into biomarkers being explored in interventional, active oncology trials in the US. The database platform helps track biomarkers used in trials across therapy classes, cancer indications, and sponsors.

It includes >2,500 captured and curated active, oncology clinical trials in the US. The data extracted from each trial includes biomarkers, biomarker functions, liquid biopsy indicators, therapy classes, trial phases, cancer indications, start and completion dates, enrollment, sponsors, and therapies.



The biomarker data enables pharma, diagnostics, and research tools companies to identify emerging biomarkers of interest, assess the competitive landscape, and prioritize biomarker developments. The database consists of dashboards that enable dynamic and granular data analysis by biomarker, biomarker function, sponsor, and indication.

Key Topics Covered:

Biomarker landscape summary

Biomarker trends by indication, phase, and therapy class

Biomarker deep dive by therapy class and highlight liquid biopsy trials/biomarkers

Biomarker specifics by indication, phase, and function

Biomarker segmented by number of enrolled patients

Indications by biomarker activity and phase

Therapy landscape by therapy class and specific biomarkers employed

Trial sponsor landscape by specific biomarker employed by therapy class

Benchmarking indications and biomarkers being pursued by top 5 pharma and academia

Overall clinical activity trend by therapy class

It will be useful for:

Identifying top and emerging oncology biomarkers as well as trends (e.g., most-cited markers, common late-stage markers), segmented by biomarker function, indication and therapy class

Identifying markers used for various functions (e.g., patient selection, efficacy)

Identifying which biomarkers have the most "patient-power" behind them (i.e., the number of patients enrolled in trials exploring each marker)

Segmenting biomarker data at a very granular level (e.g., phase 2-3 lung cancer markers for patient selection)

Evaluating emerging biomarkers for any given indication (e.g., biomarkers by indication x function)

Identifying the key and emerging players across oncology and/or for a particular biomarker

Identifying and benchmarking against the biomarker and therapy activity for a particular company/competitor of interest

Assessing which companies/organizations are exploring which biomarkers

Identifying potential biomarker partners

Exploring the indications/applications being pursued by academic/research organizations that may have commercially implications

Assessing the clinical activity (e.g., number of trials, phase) and trends for oncology therapies

Comparing the biomarker strategies/focuses across different drugs and companies

Identifying oncology therapeutic strategies being pursued by various companies/organizations

Evaluating different combination treatments

Countries Covered:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Virgin Islands [US]

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Abramson Cancer Center at University of Pennsylvania Medical Center

Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Baylor College of Medicine

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene

Children's Oncology Group

City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

Comprehensive Cancer Center of Wake Forest University

Daiichi Sankyo

ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group

Eli Lilly/Loxo Oncology

GlaxoSmithKline

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute

Incyte Corporation

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen R&D

Kartos Therapeutics

Mayo Clinic

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Merck

National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute

Novartis

NRG Oncology

Ohio State University

Otsuka Holdings/Taiho Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Regeneron

Roche/Genentech

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Sanofi (Sanofi-Aventis)

Seagen (Seattle Genetics)

Seattle Children's Hospital

Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

Southwest Oncology Group

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University Medical Center

UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of California, San Francisco

University of Chicago Medical Center

University of Colorado

University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Minnesota Cancer Center

University of Southern California

University of Virginia

Washington University School of Medicine

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p14cfl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.