Database of Biomarkers Curated from US Oncology Trials: Biomarker Deep Dive by Therapy Class and Highlight Liquid Biopsy Trials/Biomarkers

The dataset provides insights into biomarkers being explored in interventional, active oncology trials in the US. The database platform helps track biomarkers used in trials across therapy classes, cancer indications, and sponsors.
It includes >2,500 captured and curated active, oncology clinical trials in the US. The data extracted from each trial includes biomarkers, biomarker functions, liquid biopsy indicators, therapy classes, trial phases, cancer indications, start and completion dates, enrollment, sponsors, and therapies.
The biomarker data enables pharma, diagnostics, and research tools companies to identify emerging biomarkers of interest, assess the competitive landscape, and prioritize biomarker developments. The database consists of dashboards that enable dynamic and granular data analysis by biomarker, biomarker function, sponsor, and indication.
Key Topics Covered:
- Biomarker landscape summary
- Biomarker trends by indication, phase, and therapy class
- Biomarker deep dive by therapy class and highlight liquid biopsy trials/biomarkers
- Biomarker specifics by indication, phase, and function
- Biomarker segmented by number of enrolled patients
- Indications by biomarker activity and phase
- Therapy landscape by therapy class and specific biomarkers employed
- Trial sponsor landscape by specific biomarker employed by therapy class
- Benchmarking indications and biomarkers being pursued by top 5 pharma and academia
- Overall clinical activity trend by therapy class
It will be useful for:
- Identifying top and emerging oncology biomarkers as well as trends (e.g., most-cited markers, common late-stage markers), segmented by biomarker function, indication and therapy class
- Identifying markers used for various functions (e.g., patient selection, efficacy)
- Identifying which biomarkers have the most "patient-power" behind them (i.e., the number of patients enrolled in trials exploring each marker)
- Segmenting biomarker data at a very granular level (e.g., phase 2-3 lung cancer markers for patient selection)
- Evaluating emerging biomarkers for any given indication (e.g., biomarkers by indication x function)
- Identifying the key and emerging players across oncology and/or for a particular biomarker
- Identifying and benchmarking against the biomarker and therapy activity for a particular company/competitor of interest
- Assessing which companies/organizations are exploring which biomarkers
- Identifying potential biomarker partners
- Exploring the indications/applications being pursued by academic/research organizations that may have commercially implications
- Assessing the clinical activity (e.g., number of trials, phase) and trends for oncology therapies
- Comparing the biomarker strategies/focuses across different drugs and companies
- Identifying oncology therapeutic strategies being pursued by various companies/organizations
- Evaluating different combination treatments
Countries Covered:
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- China
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Virgin Islands [US]
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Abramson Cancer Center at University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene
- Children's Oncology Group
- City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Comprehensive Cancer Center of Wake Forest University
- Daiichi Sankyo
- ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group
- Eli Lilly/Loxo Oncology
- GlaxoSmithKline
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
- Incyte Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson/Janssen R&D
- Kartos Therapeutics
- Mayo Clinic
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Merck
- National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute
- Novartis
- NRG Oncology
- Ohio State University
- Otsuka Holdings/Taiho Pharmaceutical
- Pfizer
- Regeneron
- Roche/Genentech
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Sanofi (Sanofi-Aventis)
- Seagen (Seattle Genetics)
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
- Southwest Oncology Group
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Stanford University Medical Center
- UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Colorado
- University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center
- University of Minnesota Cancer Center
- University of Southern California
- University of Virginia
- Washington University School of Medicine
