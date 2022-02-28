New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Hard Seltzer Market, By ABV Content, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240532/?utm_source=GNW



North America hard seltzer market was valued at USD4184.37 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.76% in the forecast years, 2023-2027, to reach the market value of USD14230.75 million by 2027F. The market growth can be attributed to the surge in demand for hard seltzers over other carbonated and soda drinks. Also, evolving lifestyles, rising health concerns among the conscious population, and rapidly increasing innovative product development are driving the growth of the North America hard seltzer market in the upcoming five years. The growing young population in the economies like the United States, Canada, and Mexico are the major factors behind the growth of the North America hard seltzer market in the next five years. Increasing initiatives from the government and NGOs to create awareness among the population regarding excessive consumption and adverse effects of carbonated drinks, and soda drinks, is further supporting the growth of the North America hard seltzer market in the next five years.

Hard seltzer is an alcoholic beverage that combines flavored carbonated water with alcohol.It contains less alcohol, calories, and sugar than many other alcoholic beverages, although the components may vary depending on the brand.



Other than alcohol, this drink is more of purified carbonated water or sparkling water, with natural flavors like cane sugar or agave syrup, citric acid or sodium citrate (a frequent preservation addition in drinks), and natural concentrated juice which are some of the most prevalent ingredients (juice type can vary, like raspberry, lemon, or others) to be commonly found within hard seltzer category.

The North America hard seltzer market is segmented by ABV content, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on ABV Content, the market is further fragmented into categories like ABV equals to 5%, less than 5%, and more than 5%.



Hard seltzers with ABV equal to 5% is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of a surge in the number of consumers that are highly concerned about their health and consumption of alcohol.Consumers are now demanding low sugar, low calorie, and healthier alternative of the beverages without sacrificing the alcohol flavors and content (ABV) value.



Multiple market players in the region are actively trying to provide products that satisfy consumer demands like Smirnoff seltzers have zero grams of sugar and only 90 calories. Vizzy hard seltzer flavors are available in blends of fruits traditionally high in vitamin C, Smirnoff seltzers have zero grams of sugar and only 90 calories, and White Claw has come out with a 70-calorie version of their seltzer.

Mark Anthony Brands International (White Claw Hard Seltzer), THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. (Truly), Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC (Bud Light Seltzer, Natural Light Seltzer, Bon & Viv Seltzer), E. & J. Gallo Winery (High Noon Spirits Company), Molson Coors Beverage Company (Coors Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and Proof Point Setlzer), Diageo North America Inc. (Smirnoff Seltzer), Ficks & Co., Nude Beverages, Kona Brewing Co., Heineken USA Incorporated (AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer), etc. are among the major market players in the American platform that lead the market growth of the North America hard seltzer market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of North America hard seltzer market from 2017 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of North America hard seltzer market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast North America hard seltzer market based on ABV content, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the North America hard seltzer market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for North America hard seltzer market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in North America hard seltzer market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in North America hard seltzer market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in North America hard seltzer market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of North America hard seltzer market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



