PRESS RELEASE: SSH PrivX MSP Edition is gaining momentum – SSH wins a significant MSP deal in Finland

SSH PrivX MSP Edition is gaining momentum – SSH wins a significant MSP deal in Finland

Helsinki, Finland

SSH and a leading MSP provider have signed a significant purchase frame agreement. The MSP will use PrivX MSP Edition for the use of Privileged Access Management in their managed service customer environments. The deal value is estimated to be some hundreds of thousands of Euros annually. The initial contract period is five years.

As part of PrivX growth strategy, we announced two industry-focused PrivX Editions in June 2021, the PrivX OT (Operational Technology) and PrivX MSP (Managed Service Provider) Editions. Since the announcement, the PrivX OT Edition has been accepted by several leading manufacturing industrial customers. They are strengthening their security posture by introducing Zero Trust, Just-In-Time (JIT), and Just-Enough Access (JEA) privileged access management in their operational technology environments.

PrivX MSP Edition has equally gained momentum. Several significant MSP customers in EMEA have chosen PrivX MSP Edition to improve the security posture of their customer environments. Telcos and Cloud Service Providers, Systems Integrators, and IT consulting companies have chosen SSH to improve security and increase automation in managing and controlling privileged access in their data center and cloud ecosystems. The users of the system are application owners, infrastructure administrators, SW developers, DevOps engineers, and third-party experts.

The majority of cyberattacks and breaches involve compromised passwords and user credentials. PrivX MSP edition is used to monitor, protect, audit, and manage accounts accessing customers' critical data at rest, in transit, and in use. According to Market Watch, Privileged Access Management Market is expected to grow 32% annually and reach USD12 billion by 2026. We see the manufacturing and IT-as-a-service segments grow faster than the overall PAM market.

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.





