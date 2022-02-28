Global Dental Implants Market (2022 to 2029) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material; By Design; By Age; By Implant Procedure; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental implants market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 Billion by 2029 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Growing public knowledge regarding oral health, economic growth, and the increasing relevance of cosmetic recovery of the market are all expected to propel the demand throughout the projected period. The rising prevalence of tooth loss, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increase in per population healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of technologically improved goods in the industry lead to the industry's growth.



In 2021, the tapered market segment accounted for the largest share. Tapered alveolar work is famous for a variety of reasons, including its optimal nature for quick implant placement, great stability, lower incidence of labial perforations, and improved soft tissue connection.



The European region dominates the industry due to the nation's growing senior population, which necessitates oral care services. Due to improving financial stability and expendable income, along with a rising elderly population within this area, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at a high rate throughout the projection timeframe of 2021 to 2029.



Major Players operating in the global industry are Anthogyr, 3M Health Care, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Biocon, LLC, AVINENT Implant System, BioHorizons IPH, Inc, DENTSPLY Implants, Danaher Corporation, Global D, Implant Innovations Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, MOZO-GRAU, S.A., TBR Implants Group, Lifecore Dental Implant, Osstem Implant, Co, Ltd, Straumann AG, Neobiotech USA. Inc, Sweden & Martina, Zest Anchors, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Dental Implants Market Insights

4.1. Dental Implants - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Dental Implants Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry

4.2.1.2. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of implantation

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.2.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.2.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.2.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.2.5. Dental Implants Industry Trends

4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Dental Implants Market, by Implant Procedure

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Implant Procedure, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

5.3. Root Form

5.3.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Root Form, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

5.4. Plate Form

5.4.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Plate Form, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)



6. Global Dental Implants Market, by Material

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Material, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

6.3. Titanium

6.3.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Titanium, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

6.4. Zirconia

6.4.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Zirconia, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)



7. Global Dental Implants Market, by Design

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Design, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

7.3. Tapered

7.3.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Tapered, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

7.4. Parallel

7.4.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Parallel, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)



8. Global Dental Implants Market, by Age

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Age, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

8.3. Geriatric

8.3.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Geriatric, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

8.4. Middle Age

8.4.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Middle Age, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

8.5. Adults

8.5.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Adults, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Global Other Dental Implants Market, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)



9. Global Dental Implants Market, by End-Use

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by End-Use, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

9.3. Dental Labs & Clinics

9.3.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Dental Labs & Clinics, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

9.4. Hospital

9.4.1. Global Dental Implants Market, by Hospital, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)

9.5. Others

9.5.1. Global Other Dental Implants Market, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)



10. Global Dental Implants Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

11.1.1. Expansion

11.1.2. Acquisitions

11.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



12. Company Profiles

12.1. 3M Health Care

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Product Benchmarking

12.1.4. Recent Development

12.2. Anthogyr

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Product Benchmarking

12.2.4. Recent Development

12.3. KYOCERA Medical Corporation

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Product Benchmarking

12.3.4. Recent Development

12.4. AVINENT Implant System

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Product Benchmarking

12.4.4. Recent Development

12.5. Biocon, LLC

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Product Benchmarking

12.5.4. Recent Development

12.6. BioHorizons IPH

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Performance

12.6.3. Product Benchmarking

12.6.4. Recent Development

12.7. Danaher Corporation

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Performance

12.7.3. Product Benchmarking

12.7.4. Recent Development

12.8. DENTSPLY Implants

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Performance

12.8.3. Product Benchmarking

12.8.4. Recent Development

12.9. Global D

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Performance

12.9.3. Product Benchmarking

12.9.4. Recent Development

12.10. Henry Schein Inc.

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Performance

12.10.3. Product Benchmarking

12.10.4. Recent Development

12.11. Implant Innovations Inc.

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Financial Performance

12.11.3. Product Benchmarking

12.11.4. Recent Development

12.12. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

12.12.1. Company Overview

12.12.2. Financial Performance

12.12.3. Product Benchmarking

12.12.4. Recent Development

12.13. Lifecore Dental Implants

12.13.1. Company Overview

12.13.2. Financial Performance

12.13.3. Product Benchmarking

12.13.4. Recent Development

12.14. MOZO-GRAU S.A.

12.14.1. Company Overview

12.14.2. Financial Performance

12.14.3. Product Benchmarking

12.14.4. Recent Development

12.15. Neobiotech USA. Inc.

12.15.1. Company Overview

12.15.2. Financial Performance

12.15.3. Product Benchmarking

12.15.4. Recent Development

12.16. Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd.

12.16.1. Company Overview

12.16.2. Financial Performance

12.16.3. Product Benchmarking

12.16.4. Recent Development

12.17. Straumann AG

12.17.1. Company Overview

12.17.2. Financial Performance

12.17.3. Product Benchmarking

12.17.4. Recent Development

12.18. Sweden & Martina

12.18.1. Company Overview

12.18.2. Financial Performance

12.18.3. Product Benchmarking

12.18.4. Recent Development

12.19. TBR Implants Group

12.19.1. Company Overview

12.19.2. Financial Performance

12.19.3. Product Benchmarking

12.19.4. Recent Development

12.20. Zest Anchors

12.20.1. Company Overview

12.20.2. Financial Performance

12.20.3. Product Benchmarking

12.20.4. Recent Development

12.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

12.21.1. Company Overview

12.21.2. Financial Performance

12.21.3. Product Benchmarking

12.21.4. Recent Development

