Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares from February 23 to 25, 2022

| Source: KERING KERING

Paris, FRANCE


Paris, February 28, 2022,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 23 to 25, 2022:

 

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket

(MIC code)
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7823/02/2022FR000012148521,000653.9418XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7824/02/2022FR000012148520,000615.4634XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7825/02/2022FR000012148516,000631.2067XPAR
   TOTAL57,000 634.0588 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/516c5f9939dfe19d/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-23-to-25-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy                         +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                laura.levy@kering.com

 

