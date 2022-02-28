The global cell culture market is projected to USD 41.3 billion by 2026 from USD 22.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6 % between 2021 and 2026

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03665912/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.



The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cell culture market, by product, during the forecast period

In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate.The cell culture consumables are segmented into sera, media, and reagents; vessels; and accessories.



The sera, media, and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell culture consumables markets.The large share of this segment is attributed to the repeated purchase and requirement in bulk quantities of sera, media, and reagents for various cell culture applications.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India) are some of the major players operating in the cell culture market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell culture market

The cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives for research on stem cell therapy, growing geriatric population, the rising prominence of regenerative medicine research, increasing number of researchers in Japan, growth of preclinical/clinical research in China, favorable changes in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations in the pharmaceutical industry in India, and growth of the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical sectors in South Korea are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cell culture market in the Asia Pacific.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Eppendorf AG (Germany)

• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan)

• Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Getinge AB (Sweden)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• HiMedia Laboratories (India)

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

• Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Caisson Laboratories Inc. (US)

• PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

• InvivoGen (US)

• Pan-Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Cellexus (UK)

• Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

• Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland)

• SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US)

• ANGUS Chemical Company (US)

• Biospherix Ltd. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the cell culture market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cell culture market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03665912/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________