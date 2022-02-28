New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240606/?utm_source=GNW

A., Denel Dynamics, Airbus SE, United Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Safran SA, Rolls Royce, China Aerospace Science, and Technology Corporation, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions Inc. and Textron Inc.



The global autonomous military aircraft market is expected grow from $4.75 billion in 2021 to $5.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The autonomous military aircraft market consists of sales of autonomous military aircraft which are guided autonomously from the ground, designed to attack surface targets with bombs or missiles and to destroy enemy targets in warfare. They carry sensors, target designators, offensive ordnance, and electronic transmitters among others.



The main technology types of autonomous military aircraft are remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous.The various types of aircraft include fighter aircraft, bombers, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, airborne early warning aircraft, others and the component used are flight management computers, air data intertial reference units, sensors, actuation systems, software, intelligent servos, cameras, radars & transponders, and propulsion systems.



A fighter aircraft is a fixed-wing aircraft designed for air-to-air combat against other aircraft.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in autonomous military aircraft market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing government funding on defense equipment such as autonomous military aircraft to enhance the efficiency in military operations boosts the demand for the market. For instance, in 2019, the UK government funded $152.3 million (GBP 125 million) to support research on new technologies for autonomous aircraft. Hence, increasing government spending on autonomous military aircraft is a key factor for driving the market.



The major constraint of autonomous military aircraft is its vulnerability to jamming and spoofing.Securing GPS signals to ensure that they cannot be tampered with by enemy forces acts as the inherent liability of GPS to jamming and spoofing and acts as a major challenge.



In particular, communication links between the controller and the autonomous military aircraft are extremely vulnerable and the required target accuracy is difficult to achieve due to navigation errors.Due to this, the aircraft is misdirected and becomes either unusable or a threat to their personnel equipment.



In 2019, Russian forces were involved in jamming GPS systems in the Middle East which affected the USA forces gathering in the region in advance of potential strikes on Iran. Such factors are expected to harm the demand for autonomous military aircraft and may impact the growth of the market.



Autonomous military aircraft companies are making efforts to embed artificial intelligence (AI) and specialize in the development of software, including machine learning and AI that are core capabilities for these advanced systems.The ability of a system to decide on the most suitable action from sensor data input to fulfill the intent for operations by making guesses without human input can be achieved by AI technology.



Through edge processing, aircraft do not have to send information to the cloud and thus may achieve greater performance, information security, and autonomy. U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is seeking to advance artificial intelligence technologies for individual and team aerial dogfighting tactics.



In June 2019, Raytheon and United Technologies two of the world’s largest aerospace and defense companies planned to merge, which would create a giant with products that range from Tomahawk missiles and radar systems to jet engines.United Technologies, which makes electronics and engines for the commercial aviation sector, agreed to combine its business with Raytheon, missile systems, and military equipment manufacturers.



They also plan to combine research budgets and teams to explore futuristic technologies such as hyper sonics, directed energy weapons, and artificial intelligence.



The countries covered in the autonomous military aircraft market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



