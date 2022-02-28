New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240604/?utm_source=GNW

04 billion in 2021 to $13.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The autonomous military weapons market consists of sales of autonomous military weapons, which when activated, search, detect, evaluate the threat, track and attack enemy targets and work based on sophisticated algorithms without further intervention by a human operator.It requires the integration of several core elements like a mobile combat platform such as drone aircraft, ship, or ground vehicle, various types of sensors to scrutinize the surroundings, processing systems to classify objects discovered by the sensors, and algorithms directing the platform to initiate attack when an allowable target is detected.



The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing autonomous military weapons by the sales of these products.



The main types of autonomous military weapons are autonomous and semi-autonomous.Autonomous weapons are the weapons that choose and engage targets without the need for human involvement.



The different products include missiles, rockets, guided bombs, target pods, others and involve various platforms such as land, airborne, naval.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in autonomous military weapons market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The ability to perform dangerous tasks with precision contributed to the growth of the autonomous military weapons market.Autonomy in weapons enables to keep army personnel away from dangerous tasks or any imminent risk to human life.



Besides this, increased reaction speed in decision making and eyes on the target will potentially increase accuracy.It has access to a larger amount of information, greater accuracy, and greater predictability for certain functions freeing humans from dull or repetitive tasks along with permitting access to environments that are inaccessible to remote control technologies.



Major countries such as the USA, China, and Russia are significantly investing in artificial intelligence (AI) for weapons and are competing for superiority in this segment.For instance, Russia is investing $719 million until 2021 in AI research and development for weapons.



The ability to hit the target without human involvement along with minimizing risk to human life increased the demand for the autonomous military weapons market.



The risk posed by autonomous weapons compelled the researchers and designers to decide against manufacturing them, hampering the growth of the market.For instance, around 240 organizations involved in artificial intelligence and nearly 3,100 individuals vowed not to be involved in the development of autonomous weapon systems.



The strong objection from around the world to manufacture autonomous military weapons is a hindrance to the market growth.



IMI systems, a state-owned weapons maker of Israel, was sold to Elbit for $522 million.IMI systems were the manufacturer of the Uzi sub-machine gun and the Galil assault rifle.



It manufactures armored vehicles and also trains security agents.The deal will create a company with a heavy emphasis on research and development, and whose product range will extend from IMI’s shoulder-launched missiles, precision-guided mortar munitions, and rocket-propulsion systems to Elbit’s portfolio of avionic systems, drones, and intelligence and cybertechnology.



Elbit would also relocate the IMI facilities from central Israel to the southern Negev area.



