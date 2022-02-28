PelicanCorp to Appear at the Global Excavation Safety Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage prevention industry, is scheduled to present multiple Tech Talks at the 2022 Global Excavation Safety Conference (ESC) in Phoenix, Arizona, March 1-3, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The ESC Conference, a yearly forum, features education for all stakeholder groups committed to damage prevention and excavation safety.

"We are committed to informing our industry about the latest technologies for preventing damage to underground infrastructure, optimizing workflows, and boosting safety," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "We're all excited to exchange the latest news, developments, and technology changes that will impact the surging investments in infrastructure around the world. The ESC Conference presents a unique opportunity to meet with global damage prevention industry professionals."

Duane Rodgers will be presenting One Call Systems - Changes Below the Horizon, on the opening day of the Conference, Tuesday, March 1. Three additional PelicanCorp executives, Thomas Young, VP Sales North America, Jason Manning, Business Development Manager, and Michael Pegam, Sales Director, will be speaking at three 30-minute Tech Talk sessions in the PelicanCorp Courtyard, scheduled throughout the Conference:

One Call Systems: Big Changes Below the Horizon. The Impact of Changing Technology on One Call Systems Tuesday, March 1, 12:30 PM, Room 104A

How Technology Can Address Current Trends and Future Needs of Damage Prevention Wednesday, March 2, 9:30 AM, PelicanCorp Courtyard

Are Your Locators Coming Back Empty-Handed? Wednesday, March 2, 10:30 AM, PelicanCorp Courtyard

How Utilities Can Win Big by Adopting White Lining Thursday, March 3, 8:00 AM, PelicanCorp Courtyard



These sessions cover trending topics surrounding the latest technologies that have the power to improve and support damage prevention efforts, including how digital accuracy increases revenue while improving efficiency, the hidden benefits of EWL, and the biggest mistakes that result in lost opportunities for One Call members.

"Networking with industry peers and adding our voice to the conversation is the best way for PelicanCorp to share the resources and best practices we've gathered from our global experience," said Denny Michael, Chief Marketing Officers, PelicanCorp. "Collaboration and the sharing of new technologies are vital to the underground asset damage prevention industry."

Beginning in 2004, the Global Excavation Safety Conference was created to fill a need in the underground utility industry: provide a trusted central source for damage prevention, public awareness expertise, and solutions for the utility and excavation industries. Founded by owner and producer, Infrastructure Resources, LLC, the ESC Conference is dedicated to transforming the damage prevention industry through shared knowledge and educational tools, with the goal of assisting all stakeholders in understanding and staying mindful of procedures and best practices to significantly reduce the risk of damages while protecting our workplaces, communities, environment, and lives.

Registration is open for the 2022 Global Excavation Safety Conference online at https://globalexcavationsafetyconference.com.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

