EU Peach and Nectarine Market: Consumption Decreases, Prices Rise - IndexBox

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by IndexBox, the EU peach and nectarine market size rose sharply to $4.7B in 2021, increasing by 5.2% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In physical terms, consumption fell from the peak of 3.9M tonnes in 2019 to 3.3M tonnes in 2021.



The countries with the highest volumes of peach and nectarine consumption in 2021 were Italy (983K tonnes), Greece (842K tonnes) and Spain (630K tonnes), with a combined 74% share of total consumption.

In value terms, Italy ($1.4B), Spain ($957M) and Greece ($784M) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, with a combined 68% share of the total market.

In 2021, the highest levels of peach and nectarine per capita consumption were registered in Greece (76 kg per person), followed by Italy (16 kg per person), Spain (13 kg per person) and Portugal (6.75 kg per person), while the world average per capita consumption of peach and nectarine was estimated at 7.46 kg per person.

In 2021, the annual growth rate of peach and nectarine per capita consumption in Greece totalled +15.2%. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of per capita consumption growth: Italy (-6.6% per year) and Spain (-4.3% per year).

Peach and Nectarine Production in the EU

Peach and nectarine production fell to 3.4M tonnes in 2021. In value terms, peach and nectarine production rose by 9.4% y/y to $5.1B in 2021.

The countries with the highest volumes of peach and nectarine production in 2021 were Spain (1.3M tonnes), Italy (979K tonnes) and Greece (897K tonnes), together comprising 92% of total production.

In 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of peach and nectarine production amongst the main producing countries was attained by Greece, while peach and nectarine production for the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the production figures.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Milis Fruit Nut Nursery, Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Siampis Bas.&Co., V.K. Fresh Fruit Ltd., Kakogiannakis Nurseries, Alfa Vita, Thader Cieza, Gold Scorpion S.L., Fruitoni (Toni Ballesté Sl), Ilerspray, Viveros Del Sureste, Agricola Gil S.L., Agrofortex Corp., El Castañar De Malaga, Italian Food Export, Pietro Chinaglia Vivai, Ing. A. Rossi Impianti Industriali Srl, Ekoterra Food, Melody Frutta, Mtg Fruits Ltd., Meri Global Export, Dumlu Export, Agrikey

