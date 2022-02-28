SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) and Encourages SKIL Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



On December 22, 2021, Skillsoft announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Codecademy in a cash and stock transaction valued at $525 million. In connection with the proposed transaction, Skillsoft has disclosed that it expects to issue approximately $320 million of the company’s common stock to Codeacademy investors. Since the announcement of the proposed transaction, shares of Skillsoft’s common stock have declined approximately $3.50 per share, or 35% in value, to recently close at $6.46 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Skillsoft and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to Skillsoft shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether Skillsoft stockholders have received all material information about the proposed transaction.

Skillsoft shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/skillsoft-corp/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

