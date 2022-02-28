Centerra Gold Completes Acquisition of the Goldfield District Development Project

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Gemfield Resources LLC, owner of the Goldfield District Project (“Goldfield”), from Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC (“Waterton”).



Further details on the transaction can be found in Centerra's February 22, 2022 news release

https://www.centerragold.com/investor/events-presentations

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Turkey, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. While the Company still owns the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, it is currently no longer under the Company’s control. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

