Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 published

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 13:00

Gofore Plc’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 published



Gofore Plc's Annual Report for 2021 has been published. It is now available in Finnish at www.gofore.com/sijoita and in English at www.gofore.com/invest.



Gofore’s Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Auditor's Report and the 2021 Financial Statements. The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 have been published as separate reports.



In addition, Gofore has published the Corporate Sustainability Report 2021 in Finnish at www.gofore.com/sijoita. The report in English will be available at www.gofore.com/invest during March.



Gofore has for the first time published the Financial Statement as an xHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The file is attached in the release. The audit firm KPMG Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.



Gofore’s Annual Report 2021, Corporate Governance Statement 2021, Remuneration Report 2021 and Corporate Sustainability Report 2021 in Finnish are attached as PDF in this release.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.

