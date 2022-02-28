English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 FEBRUARY 2022 13:00 PM



The following notification is made according to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions



Notifiable name

Double Trade Oy

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

(x) Legal Entity

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Matti Heikkonen

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10560/6/10



Date of the transaction: 2022-02-24

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 1.3 EUR

Aggregate transaction data

(1): Volume: 7 Average price: EUR 1.3

QPR Software Oyj

Date of the transaction: 2022-02-25

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4999 Unit price: EUR 1.3

(2): Volume: 3736 Unit price: EUR 1,315

(3): Volume: 669 Unit price: EUR 1,315

(4): Volume: 395 Unit price: EUR 1,315

Aggregate transaction data

(4): Volume: 9799 Average price: EUR 1,30735

QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



