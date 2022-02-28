New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240603/?utm_source=GNW





The global unmanned defense aerial vehicle market is expected grow from $ 12.23 billion in 2021 to $ 13.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 22.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The unmanned defense aerial vehicle market consists of sales of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and related services to defense.Unmanned aerial vehicles are drones and aircraft with no onboard human and are guided autonomously.



UAVs carry sensors, target designators, aircraft ordnance such as ATGMs, missiles, bombs, or electronic transmitters that are designed to destroy enemy targets.



The main types of UAV in unmanned defense aerial vehicles are multi-rotor, single rotor, fixed-wing, fixed-wing hybrid VTOL.A fixed-wing drone is a plane that doesn’t have a human pilot on the platform.



Fixed-wing UAVs can be commanded remotely by a human or autonomously by onboard systems. The different ranges include a visual line of sight (VLOS), extended visual line of sight (EVLOS), beyond the line of sight (BLOS) and involve various technologies such as remotely operated, semi-autonomous, fully-autonomous.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in unmanned defense aerial vehicle market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing spending on defense for unmanned technologies is predicted to contribute to the growth of the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market during the forecast period.According to National Defense India’s Business Technology Magazine published in January 2020, the global spending on unmanned aerial vehicles is projected to witness major expansion owing to growing military investments over the coming decade.



The defense sector across the globe is set to invest $98 billion in new strike capabilities and intelligence gathering applications. Moreover, the USA defense procurement is expected to ramp up from $2.5 billion in 2020 to approximately $3.3 billion by the end of 2030. Thus, the increasing spending on R&D by the defense sector on unmanned technologies is anticipated to propel the revenues for the unmanned defense aerial vehicles market over the forthcoming years.



The stringent regulations imposed by the government on the use of unmanned defense aerial vehicles are projected to limit the growth of the market during the period.The governments of various countries are implementing various regulations associated with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



According to the Library of Congress’ Regulation of Drones report, the new regulation imposed by the government of Canada on UAVs provides a classification for unmanned aerial vehicles on the basis of risks involved in the use.The operations of UAVs weighing 25 kg or more are subject to the licensing requirements.



Similarly, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed restrictions on unmanned vehicles to fly below 400 feet within the lateral boundaries of US military facilities, and violation of this rule is subject to enforcement action, which includes civil penalties and criminal charges. Therefore, the government regulations associated with the usage of UAVs are expected to act as a major factor hampering the growth of the unmanned defense aerial vehicles market during the forecast period.



The business expansion by key players operating in the industry is a leading trend in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market. For instance, in December 2019, Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSA?) opened a new office in National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) located in Pakistan. The company became the first Turkish entity to set up its operations in the country. TUSA? is Turkey’s main aerospace contractor engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing military aircraft for the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). The product portfolio of the company includes Anka unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), T129 ATAK attack helicopter, and Hürku? trainer and light combat aircraft. Hence, the business expansions by leading players are shaping the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market.



In September 2019, BAE Systems announced the acquisition of a UK-based Prismatic company for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is aimed towards developing solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) technology.



The companies together recently teamed up to build two PHASA-35 UAVs. The Prismatic company was founded in 2011 and is engaged in developing small satellites, solar electric UAVs, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defense and security applications.



The countries covered in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240603/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________