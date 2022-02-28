New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Drones Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240599/?utm_source=GNW





The global military drones market is expected grow from $ 13.31 billion in 2021 to $ 14.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 18.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The military drones market consists of sales of military drones and related services. The military drones are specifically used for military purposes such as border surveillance, battle damage management, combat operations, communication, delivery, and anti-terrorism weaponry.



The main types of military drones are fixed-wing, rotary-wing and hybrid.A fixed-wing drone is a plane that doesn’t have a human pilot on platform.



Fixed-wing UAVs can be commanded remotely by a human or autonomously by onboard systems.The different types of drones include MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV and involves various technologies such as remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous.



It is used in search and rescue, national defense, military excercises, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in military drones market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the global military drones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing government funding on military drones to enhance efficiency in military operations boosts the demand for the production of military drones. According to the report published by the Bard College Center for the Study of the Drone, in 2019, the U.S. Navy funding for unmanned systems increased by $1 billion (38%) and the U.S Army funding increased by $719 million (73%), when compared to 2018. Furthermore, the Department of Defense in the US requested approximately $9.39 billion for drones and associated technologies in the fiscal year 2019, representing a significant expansion of 26% in drone spending over the 2018 budget, which was $7.5 billion. Hence, the increasing government spending on unmanned drones is driving the military drones market.



The production and delivery are the two factors likely to limit the development of military drone’s market during 2020.The COVID19 outbreak impacted the supply chains for various industries including the auto industry, electronics industry, food industry, pharma industry, and defense industry across the globe.



Many manufacturing plants are operating at minimal capacities or have shut down their operations completely.According to Air Force Technology publication on 7th April 2020, COVID19 disrupted defense supply chains.



The production and assembling activities have been stopped by the big companies owing to the COVID19 lockdowns. Therefore, the productions and disruptions are deteriorating the distribution and supply of military drones, which in turn, is expected to decline the military drones sales during 2020.



Drone swarm technology is growing its popularity in the military drones market due to its cost efficiency and high fire-power.Drone swarms are a large group of small drones that coordinate with each other to perform actions such as a survey of enemy territories, search and rescue and attacks on hostile objects.



Drone swarm technology involves the production of several small cheap drones than one large expensive drone, therefore offering military drone manufacturers and end-users efficiency in terms of cost and time.With the use of advanced swarm technologies, military and armed forces can effectively carry out lethal drone strikes in multiple places at once.



For instance, Microsystems developed a drone swarming system called the WOLF-PAK which has the capability to fly small drones in groups and make them split away from the group whenever necessary. In 2019, the U.S Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the U.S Air Force Research Lab are investing in a project called Gremlins involving multiple controlled micro-drones that drop out of cargo planes to swarm enemy defenses.



In July 2020, UAS Drone Corp, an Israel-based company that design, develop, and manufacture unmanned aerial systems acquired Duke Robotics, Inc. with these acquisitions the main focus is on Duke Robotics business to expand its presence in the military drone market with TIKAD – a UAS Octocopter Integrated with Six Degrees of Freedom (“6 DOF”) Robotic Gimbal system which enables remote, the real-time firing of small arms and light weapons. Duke Robotics, is a cross-disciplinary association of research labs and teaching faculty conducting world-class research and training future generations of thinkers and creators.



The countries covered in the global military drones market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





