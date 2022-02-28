ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBM0720

The first allotment for the 2021/2022 tax year of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share ("New Shares") in Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/22 (the “Offers”), (which was launched on 6 January 2022) took place on 25 February 2022.

Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Company offered an early bird discount of 1% on issue costs to existing shareholders and 0.5% on issue costs to new subscribers. These early bird discounts were available to investors who subscribed for New Shares for the first £10m received by 2 p.m. on 25 February 2022 across the six VCTs participating in the Offers. The cost of these discounts is being borne by the Manager, Albion Capital Group LLP. The issue pricing of the New Shares has been calculated to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

The Company has received valid applications for 973,740 New Shares which will be allotted at an issue price of 131.70 pence per share from existing shareholders and 317,042 New Shares allotted at an issue price of 132.40 pence per share for new subscribers, both of which qualified for the early bird discount. A further 7,806,927 New Shares will be allotted at an issue price of 133.00 pence per share (which did not qualify for the early bird discount). The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £11.8 million.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 9,097,709 New Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

The record date in respect of the dividend of 3.22 pence per share paid on 28 February 2022 was 4 February 2022, and as a result, the New Shares did not qualify for this dividend.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence within three Business Days following allotment.

The Offers which constitute separate offers remain open to new valid applications for the Company, as well as for Crown Place VCT PLC, Albion Development VCT PLC and Albion Technology & General VCT PLC. As at 25 February 2022, the total amount raised across the six VCTs under the Offers is £68.9 million (of which £64.5 million relates to this tax year 2021/2022). The Offers are expected to close no later than 2 p.m. on 30 September 2022 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we make the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 25 February 2022 consists of 94,988,795 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 11,641,941 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 83,346,854, which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

28 February 2022