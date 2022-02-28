New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240596/?utm_source=GNW

, L3 Technologies Inc., Rostec State Corporation and Bae Systems plc.



The global defense support and auxiliary equipment market is expected to grow from $ 130.45 billion in 2021 to $ 137.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 164.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The defense support and auxiliary equipment market consist of sales of support and auxiliary equipment for defense by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture support and auxiliary equipment for defense including equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other equipment.



The main types of defense support and auxiliary equipment are military radars, military satellites, other defense support, and auxiliary equipment.Military satellites are man-made satellites that are used for military purposes.



Navigation, intelligence gathering, and military communications are the most prevalent missions. The different types of payloads include communication payload, navigation payload, imaging payload, others and are used in several applications such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), communication, navigation.



North America was the largest region in defense support and auxiliary equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the defense support and auxiliary equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) are expected to drive innovation in the defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are being used during the manufacturing process, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs, and higher margins.



Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to expand production and increase product portfolio, thus driving the growth of the defense support and auxiliary equipment market.



The use of passive radars is gaining traction in the market due to its advantages across a wide range of defense and civil applications and cost-effectiveness.Passive radars use the existing electromagnetic signals from the atmosphere to support imaging and tracking capabilities, whereas the regular/active radar sends out electromagnetic signals to the target and receives reflected signals from the target.



Passive radars use ambient radio signals for tracking and surveillance and are less expensive to operate. Some of the examples of passive radar systems are Silent Sentry by Lockheed Martin, Celldar by Roke Manor Research Limited, and Homeland Alerter 100 by Thales Group.



The countries covered in the defense support and auxiliary equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





