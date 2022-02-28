Global Data Center Server Markets, Forecast to 2027 Featuring HPE, Dell, IBM, Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, and Lenovo Group Among Other Global Powerhouses

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center server market reached a value of US$ 49.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 67.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.06% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The continuous transfer of data from private servers to cloud-based solutions is currently driving the growth of data center servers in various industries across the globe. Data centers can store servers and other equipment, thereby increasing their demand among the cloud service providers to house cloud services and cloud-based resources. Most consumers are now planning to increase the use of private and public cloud in the coming years.

Moreover, various consumers are now transferring data across public cloud and other commercial facilities such as colocation sites, and network provider's point of the present location. This has augmented the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) which further requires data center servers to include endpoint devices such as integrated compute/storage; intelligent gateway devices and nearby devices such as on-premise data centers and managed hosting sites.

Other factors elevating the growth of the data center server market include increasing usage of unique client-centric solutions, enhanced security management, and technological innovations.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center server market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product and application.



Breakup by Product

Rack Servers

Blade Servers

Microservers

Tower Servers

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into rack servers, blade servers, microservers and tower servers. Rack servers currently represent the biggest segment.



Breakup by Application

Industrial Servers

Commercial Servers

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into industrial servers and commercial servers.



Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell, Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Inspur Group

Bull (Atos SE)

Hitachi Systems

NEC Corporation

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global data center server market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center server market?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of product?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global data center server market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global data center server market?

What is the structure of the global data center server market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global data center server market?

