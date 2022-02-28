New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Land based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240595/?utm_source=GNW

77 billion in 2021 to $ 51.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 59.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The land-based defense equipment market consists of sales of land-based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce land-based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for the land-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment. The land-based defense equipment market is segmented into armored vehicles; missiles; tanks small arms and light weapons.



The main types of land-based defense equipment are armored vehicles, missiles, tanks, small arms, and light weapons.An armored fighting vehicle (AFV) is an armored battle vehicle that combines operational flexibility with attacking and protective capabilities.



The different operations include autonomous land-based defense equipment, manual and is used in various applications such as military, law enforcement.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the land based defense equipment market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The overall economic growth of the emerging economies is expected to positively impact the sea-based defense equipment manufacturing market.Rising disposable income, a result of the economic growth, in emerging markets had a positive impact on the demand for defense equipment.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.4% in 2021. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments for the nation’s security, thereby driving the sea-based defense equipment manufacturing market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the land-based defense equipment manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing was affected due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Defense equipment manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials and parts from different countries across the globe.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of parts and raw materials.The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the land-based defense equipment manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



CornerShot rifles are increasingly being used in the defense industry.CornerShot weapons have a steel hinge that allows the gun’s frame to bend around the corner to attack the target without exposing themselves.



These rifles help shooters to navigate around corners via a high-resolution camera and LCD monitor.The corner shot rifles are widely used inside armored vehicles and tanks, on a turret up top, which will allow for a full 360-degree field cover while the triggerman remained safely inside the vehicle.



The weapon is accurate and effective to 100 to 200 meters depending on the type of weapon. Corner Shot removes the need for this initial exposure



The countries covered in the land-based defense equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





