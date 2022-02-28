Party City Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Total Net Sales Increased 7.7% in Fourth Quarter and 17.3% in 2021 versus prior year

Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 17.8% versus prior year driven by strength in core categories

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $19.5 million; Adjusted Net Income of $46.7 million

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Increased 36.1% to $105.2 million

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results that were in-line with our expectations as we closed out another successful year. To that end, 2021 was an important year of transformation for the Company as we advanced the fundamental building blocks of our strategy across product innovation, in-store experience, being celebration occasion obsessed and focusing on our North American vertical model, which have yielded important benefits. We are so proud of the entire PCHI team and all that they accomplished across our manufacturing operations, stores and supply chain, while navigating a truly uncertain and dynamic environment.”

Mr. Weston added, “In 2022, we will build on our progress with a focus on customer engagement enhancements, and investments in IT, supply chain and infrastructure. While we expect inflation and supply chain headwinds to persist in 2022, we remain committed to delivering an improved customer experience as well as appropriately exercising our pricing power. We are confident these efforts, combined with the capabilities that we have put in place over the course of the last two years of the pandemic, will serve us well in 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Summary:

  • Total net sales were $ 698.3 million, an increase of 7.7% compared to the fourth quarter 2020 primarily driven by the strong retail sales growth, partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total retail sales increased 12.6% versus fourth quarter 2020 primarily driven by a strong comparable sales increase in our core everyday categories, partially offset by incremental sales from the 53rd week in 2020.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 759 as of December 31, 2021 compared to 746 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales increased 17.8% in the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2021 versus the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021 and increased 10.8% compared to the 13 weeks ended January 4, 2020.a
  • Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 13.7% to $104.3 million compared to $120.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 principally due to the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding international operations in 2020, net third-party wholesale sales increased 30.3%, driven by strong performance at our Anagram balloon division and broad increases in revenue across the wholesale customer base.a
  • Total gross profit margin increased 480 basis points to 30.8% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin increased approximately 120 basis points to 41.2% of net sales driven primarily by the divestiture of international operations and leverage on retail occupancy costs, offset partially by increased input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise and labor.a
  • Operating expenses totaled $212.2 million or $68.9 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to a loss on assets held for sale recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $197.5 million, or 28.3% of net sales, a 260-basis point decrease versus prior-year period primarily driven by leverage on higher sales partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations and increased retail wage rates.a
  • Interest expense was $23.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher cost debt from the debt refinancing in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Reported GAAP net loss was $19.5 million, or loss of $0.17 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income was $46.7 million, or earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $27.5 million, or income of $0.25 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.a
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $105.2 million, versus $77.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.a

aRefer to Adjusted EBITDA for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for further description.

Full Year Summary:

  • Total net sales were $2,171.1 million, an increase of 17.3% compared to prior year.
  • Total Retail sales were $1,770.0 million, an increase of 28.0% compared to prior year, primarily due to higher demand post COVID-19, with a brand comparable sales increase of 34.2%.
  • Net third-party Wholesale sales decreased 14.4% compared to prior year, primarily driven by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021 partially offset by strong performance at our Anagram balloon division.
  • Total gross profit margin increased 940 basis points to 35.4% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin increased 450 basis points to 38.9% of net sales mainly due to leverage from increased retail sales and the divestiture of lower margin international operations, partially offset by increased input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise and labor.a
  • Operating expenses totaled $683.4 million. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $644.6 million, or 29.7% of net sales, a 360-basis point decrease versus prior-year period primarily driven by leverage on higher sales partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations.
  • Interest expense was $87.2 million during 2021, compared to $77.0 million during the 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher cost debt from the refinancing in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by lower average amounts of principal debt outstanding in 2021 versus prior year.
  • Reported GAAP net loss was $6.5 million, or loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Adjusted net income was $78.3 million, or income of $0.68 per diluted share compared to adjusted net loss of $49.2 million, or $0.49 per share, in 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $266.3 million, versus $95.5 million during 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”)

aRefer to Adjusted EBITDA for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for further description.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the fourth quarter 2021, the Company had $47.9 million in cash and approximately $ 192.4 million of availability under the PCHI ABL Facility and approximately $14.4 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $254.7 million.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of December 31, 2021 was $1,436.7 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on December 31, 2021 was $1,284.0 million versus $1,253.6 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

   Party City Credit Group Anagram Holdings, LLC  PCHI Consolidated 
 December 31, 2021 
 Principal Amount Net Carrying Amount Net Carrying Amount  Net Carrying Amount 
Loans and notes payable *$87,070 $84,181 $-  $84,181 
8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 750,000  732,957  -   732,957 
6.125% Senior Notes — due 2023 22,924  22,834  -   22,834 
6.625% Senior Notes — due 2026 92,254  91,591  -   91,591 
First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669  198,004  -   198,004 
First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 115,804  -  149,569   149,569 
Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 89,155  -  144,619   144,619 
Finance lease obligations 12,988  12,988  -   12,988 
Total debt 1,331,864  1,142,555  294,188   1,436,743 
Less: Cash (47,914) (28,465) (19,449)  (47,914)
Total debt net of cash$1,283,950 $1,114,090 $274,739  $1,388,829 

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

The Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $51.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $77.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in cash provided is primarily attributable to an increase in seasonal inventory and the related freight, as well as the repayment of rents deferred from 2020. Free cash flowb in the first twelve months of 2021 was $187.1 million compared to $44.4 million in the prior year period, with the improvement driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA due to improved operating results, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

bFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Fiscal Year 2022:

The Company is providing the following fiscal full year 2022 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Total revenue of $2.275 to $2.350 billion
  • Brand comparable sales percentage increase of 2.0% to 4.0%.
  • GAAP net income of $64.2 million to $82.5 million with an assumed tax rate of 27%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $275 to $300 million
  • Cash interest of approximately $95 to $105 million
  • 100 to 125 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $120 to $130 million*

*CAPEX spend includes capital associated with the new headquarters building which will be partially offset by tenant improvement allowances and state tax incentives

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our year 2022 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

  FY 2022  
(in thousands) Low  High  
Net Income $64,200  $82,500  
Income tax expense  23,800   30,500  
Interest expense, net  96,000   96,000  
Depreciation and amortization expense  70,000   70,000  
EBITDA  254,000   279,000  
EBITDA Add-Backs  21,000   21,000  
Adjusted EBITDA $275,000  $300,000  
          

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, February 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Company has posted certain supplemental presentation materials to its investor relations website. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (U.S. domestic) or 412-542-4126 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast at http://investor.partycity.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for one year after the call.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, http://investor.partycity.com/. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/Loss, Operating margin as a percentage of net sales, and non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. We also utilize brand comparable sales, sales, gross profit margin and operating expense each excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, such as the divestiture of international operations. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents. We also define free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance including, but not limited to the statements under “Outlook,” the statements contained in the quotations; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; supply chain constraints; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions; inflationary pressures; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; adoption of or changes to laws, regulations, standards or policies affecting our operations, products or industry; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in Party City’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We have not filed our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. As a result, all financial results described in this press release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 10-K.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is a leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. With hundreds of retail stores filled with thousands of products across the United States, we make it easy for our customers to find the perfect party solution through our assortment of party products, balloons, and costumes for their celebration aided by the support of our party experts both in-store and online. Our retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites which offer rapid, contactless, and same day shipping options (including in-store and at curbside), principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition to our retail operations, we are also one of the largest global designers, manufacturers and distributors of decorated consumer party products, with items found in retail outlets worldwide, including independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, e-commerce merchandisers and dollar stores. We combine state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, sophisticated wholesale operations and multi-channel retail and e-commerce retail operations to design, manufacture, source and distribute party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $47,914  $119,532 
Accounts receivable, net  93,301   90,879 
Inventories, net  443,295   412,285 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  57,656   45,905 
Income tax receivable  56,317   57,549 
Assets held for sale, net     83,110 
Total current assets  698,483   809,260 
Property, plant and equipment, net  221,870   209,412 
Operating lease asset  693,875   700,087 
Goodwill  664,296   661,251 
Trade names  383,737   384,428 
Other intangible assets, net  23,687   32,134 
Other assets, net  25,952   9,883 
Total assets $2,711,900  $2,806,455 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SECURITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 
Current liabilities:      
Loans and notes payable $84,181  $175,707 
Accounts payable  161,736   118,928 
Accrued expenses  195,531   160,605 
Liabilities held for sale     68,492 
Current portion of operating lease liability  116,437   176,045 
Income taxes payable  10,801   524 
Current portion of long-term obligations  1,373   13,576 
Total current liabilities  570,059   713,877 
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion  1,351,189   1,329,808 
Long-term portion of operating lease liability  655,875   654,729 
Deferred income tax liabilities  29,195   34,705 
Other long-term liabilities  22,868   22,815 
Total liabilities  2,629,186   2,755,934 
Redeemable securities      
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock (112,170,944 and 110,781,613 shares outstanding and 124,157,500 and 121,662,540 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  1,384   1,373 
Additional paid-in capital  982,307   971,972 
Retained (deficit) earnings  (571,985)  (565,457)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  3,541   (29,916)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in treasury  415,247   377,972 
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,986,556 and 11,280,098 shares at
December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)		  (332,533)  (327,182)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity  82,714   50,790 
Noncontrolling interests     (269)
Total stockholders’ equity  82,714   50,521 
Total liabilities, redeemable securities and stockholders’ equity $2,711,900  $2,806,455 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

 Three Month Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Month Ended
December 31,		 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net sales$698,308  $648,181  $2,171,060  $1,850,690 
Cost of sales 483,408   479,348   1,403,004   1,369,935 
Gross profit 214,900   168,833   768,056   480,755 
Wholesale selling expenses 6,785   13,006   30,762   50,121 
Retail operating expenses 141,250   136,896   432,531   387,398 
General and administrative expenses 49,370   51,047   186,698   225,322 
Art and development costs 5,759   4,543   21,174   17,638 
Store impairment and restructuring charges    1,631      22,449 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations    73,948   3,211   73,948 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 9,048      9,048   581,380 
(Loss) income from operations 2,688   (112,238)  84,632   (877,501)
Interest expense, net 22,997   13,089   87,226   77,043 
Other expense, net 597   (572)  (614)  3,715 
Gain on debt repayment/refinancing       (1,106)  (273,149)
(Loss) income before income taxes (20,906)  (124,755)  (874)  (685,110)
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,420)  (28,360)  5,708   (156,653)
Net (loss) income (19,486)  (96,395)  (6,582)  (528,457)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests    22   (54)  (219)
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc$(19,486) $(96,417) $(6,528) $(528,238)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.—Basic$(0.17) $(0.88) $(0.06) $(5.24)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.—Diluted$(0.17) $(0.87) $(0.06) $(5.24)
Weighted-average number of common shares—Basic 111,750,508   109,603,253   110,980,934   100,804,944 
Weighted-average number of common shares—Diluted 111,750,508   109,603,253   110,980,934   100,804,944 

* Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)

  Years Ended December 31, 
  2021  2020  2019 
        (Adjusted, see Note 2) 
Cash flows provided by operating activities:         
Net (loss) income $(6,582) $(528,457) $(532,858)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating
activities:		         
Depreciation and amortization expense  65,610   76,506   81,116 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts  4,516   4,198   4,722 
Provision for doubtful accounts  2,569   6,321   2,323 
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense  (5,155)  (95,085)  (47,366)
Undistributed (income) loss in equity method investments  (220)  333   (472)
Change in operating lease liability/asset  (51,326)  30,981   (9,942)
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  2,781   70   (59,786)
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations  3,211   73,948    
Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring     17,585   20,236 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  11,974   581,380   562,631 
Non-employee equity based compensation (see Note 25 – Kazzam, LLC)     1,033   515 
Stock option expense – time-based  396   796   1,319 
Stock option expense – performance-based     7,847    
Restricted stock unit – performance-based  3,504   1,329    
Restricted stock units expense – time-based  2,557   2,071   2,033 
Directors – non-cash compensation  228   337   313 
Gain on debt repayment/refinancing  (1,106)  (273,149)   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired
businesses:		         
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable  (10,673)  22,396   (2,600)
(Increase) decrease in inventories  (34,236)  184,924   72,385 
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets, net  (21,419)  (66,166)  14,741 
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income
taxes payable		  85,306   28,002   (65,617)
Net cash provided by operating activities  51,935   77,200   43,693 
Cash flows provided by (used in) provided by investing activities:         
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (6,954)  (3,305)  (20,878)
Capital expenditures  (79,222)  (51,128)  (61,733)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  225   162   246,286 
Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed  20,556       
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (65,395)  (54,271)  163,675 
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:         
Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  (949,907)  (254,438)  (441,632)
Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  883,890   368,439   203,344 
Exercise of stock options  3,680   147   1,148 
Treasury stock purchases  (5,351)  (96)  (156)
Debt issuance and modification costs  (21,437)  (20,348)  (414)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (89,125)  93,704   (237,710)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  190   (500)  6,299 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash		  (102,395)  116,133   (24,043)
Less: net increase/decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale  31,628   (31,628)   
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  119,681   35,176   59,219 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $48,914  $119,681  $35,176 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:         
Cash paid during the period:         
Interest $57,971  $68,396  $108,561 
Income taxes, net of refunds $5,413  $26,867  $36,093 

*Includes $1,000, $149 and $259 of restricted cash for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively. The Company recorded restricted cash in Other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 and in Prepaid expenses and other current assets as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and 2019.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In Thousands, Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
(Dollars in thousands)            
Net (loss) income $(19,486) $(96,395) $(6,582) $(528,457)
Interest expense, net  22,997   13,089   87,226   77,043 
Income tax (benefit)  (1,420)  (28,360)  5,708   (156,653)
Depreciation and amortization  15,317   18,710   65,610   76,506 
EBITDA  17,408   (92,956)  151,962   (531,561)
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)     3,038      39,323 
Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (b)        7,158    
Other restructuring, retention and severance  264   403   2,346   12,104 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)  11,974      11,974   581,380 
Deferred rent (d)  1,293   (529)  3,325   (3,147)
Closed store expense (f)  1,004   976   4,743   3,858 
Foreign currency losses/(gains), net  (122)  (2,013)  (1,090)  (1,058)
Stock option expense – time – based (g)  87   125   397   796 
Stock option expense – performance – based (g)           7,847 
Non-employee equity-based compensation (h)           1,033 
Undistributed income (loss) in equity method
investments		  600   (356)  (220)   
Corporate development expenses (h)     1,004      7,197 
Restricted stock units – time-based (i)  914   503   2,557   2,071 
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based (i)  872   950   3,773   1,460 
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs     673      7,843 
(Gain) on debt repayment/refinancing (j)        (1,106)  (273,149)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  (14)     2,784    
Inventory disposal reserve  68,707   88,358   68,707   88,358 
Loss on sale of business (k)     73,948   3,211   73,948 
COVID-
19 (m)		     2,784   1,270   73,843 
Other  2,168   354   4,502   3,388 
Adjusted EBITDA $105,155  $77,262  $266,294  $95,534 
Adjusted EBITDA margin  15.1%  11.9%  12.3%  5.2%

* Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments    
  December 31,2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)  Inventory disposal reserve (l)  Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units (i)		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance		  Closed
store
expense (f)		  Foreign
currency
gains		   Other  December 31,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $698,308                              $698,308 
Cost of sales  483,408   (2,425)  (68,707)        (1,335)               410,941 
Gross Profit  214,900                               287,367 
Wholesale selling expenses  6,785                               6,785 
Retail operating expenses  141,251               (0)     (999)      (2,722)  137,529 
General and administrative expenses  49,370   (501)     0   (1,873)  43   (264)  (5)      694   47,463 
Art and development costs  5,759                               5,759 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  9,048   (9,048)                            
Income from operations  2,687                               89,831 
Interest expense, net  22,997                          -  (135)  22,862 
Other (income) expense, net  597         14               122  -  (602)  130 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (20,907)                              66,839 
Interest expense, net  22,999                          -     22,999 
Depreciation and amortization  15,317                          -     15,317 
EBITDA  17,409                               105,155 
Adjustments to EBITDA  87,746   (11,974)  (68,707)  14   (1,873)  (1,293)  (264)  (1,004)  122  -  (2,766)  0 
Adjusted EBITDA $105,155  $(11,974) $(68,707) $14  $(1,873) $(1,293) $(264) $(1,004) $122   $(2,766) $105,155 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments    
  December 31, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges , Inventory disposal (a, l)		  Corporate
development
expenses (e)		  Non-recurring legal settlements  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units
(g,h,i)		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance		  Closed
store
expense (f)		  COVID-
19 (m)		  Foreign
currency
gains		  Other (k)  December 31,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $648,181                                $648,181 
Cost of sales  479,348   (89,765)                    (506)        389,077 
Gross Profit  168,833                                 259,104 
Wholesale selling expenses  13,006                                 13,006 
Retail operating expenses  136,896               480      (823)  (1,956)        134,597 
General and administrative expenses  51,047      360   (673)  (1,578)  49   (403)  (153)  (322)        48,327 
Art and development costs  4,543                                 4,543 
Store impairment and restructuring charges  1,631   (1,631)                              
Loss on sale of business  73,948                              (73,948)   
(Loss) Income from operations  (112,238)                                58,631 
Interest expense, net  13,089                                 13,089 
Other (income) expense, net  (572)     (1,364)                    2,013   2   79 
Gain on debt repayment/refinancing                                    
Income (loss) before income taxes  (124,755)                                45,463 
Interest expense, net  13,089                                 13,089 
Depreciation and amortization  18,710                                 18,710 
EBITDA  (92,956)                                77,262 
Adjustments to EBITDA  170,218   (91,396)  (1,004)  (673)  (1,578)  529   (403)  (976)  (2,784)  2,013   (73,946)   
Adjusted EBITDA $77,262  $(91,396) $(1,004) $(673) $(1,578) $529  $(403) $(976) $(2,784) $2,013  $(73,946) $77,262 
                                     
* Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation. 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments *    
  December 31, 2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)  Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations, Inventory disposal (b,l)  (Gain) on debt repayment/
refinancing (j)		  Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units (g,i)		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance		  Closed
store
expense (f)		  COVID-
19 (m)		  Foreign
currency
gains		  Other  December 31,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $2,171,060                                   $2,171,060 
Cost of sales  1,403,004   (2,425)  (72,921)           (2,280)              124   1,325,502 
Gross profit  768,056                                    845,558 
Wholesale selling expenses  30,762                                    30,762 
Retail operating expenses  432,532      (2,943)           (1,212)     (4,689)  (1,053)     (4,348)  418,286 
General and administrative expenses  186,698   (501)        (2,640)  (6,726)  168   (2,346)  (54)  (217)     5   174,386 
Art and development costs  21,174                                    21,174 
Store impairment and restructuring charges                                       
Loss on sale of business  3,211                                 (3,211)  (0)
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  9,048   (9,048)                                 
(Loss) from operations  84,631                                    200,950 
Interest expense, net  87,226                                 (273)  86,953 
Other expense, net  (614)        1,106   (144)                 1,090   210   1,647 
Gain on debt repayment/refinancing  (1,106)                                   (1,106)
(Loss) before income taxes  (875)                                   113,456 
Interest expense, net  87,228                                    87,228 
Depreciation and amortization  65,610                                    65,610 
EBITDA  151,963                                    266,294 
Adjustments to EBITDA  114,331   (11,974)  (75,864)  1,106   (2,784)  (6,726)  (3,325)  (2,346)  (4,743)  (1,270)  1,090   (7,493)  0 
Adjusted EBITDA $266,294  $(11,974) $(75,864) $1,106  $(2,784) $(6,726) $(3,325) $(2,346) $(4,743) $(1,270) $1,090  $(7,493) $266,294 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments    
  December 31, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)  Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges , Inventory disposal (a, l)		  Gain on debt refinancing (j)  Corporate
development
expenses (e)		  Non-recurring legal settlements  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units
(g,h,i)		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance		  Closed
store
expense (f)		  COVID-
19 (m)		  Foreign
currency
gains		  Other (k)  December 31,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $1,850,690                                      $1,850,690 
Cost of sales  1,369,935      (105,232)              (214)  (4,437)     (42,952)     (3,388)  1,213,712 
Gross Profit  480,755                                       636,978 
Wholesale selling expenses  50,121            (1,840)                 (623)        47,658 
Retail operating expenses  387,398                     3,165      (3,556)  (18,268)        368,739 
General and administrative expenses  225,322            (3,142)  (7,843)  (12,174)  196   (7,667)  (302)  (12,000)        182,390 
Art and development costs  17,638                                       17,638 
(Gain) on sale/leaseback transaction                                          
Store impairment and restructuring charges  22,449      (22,449)                                 
Loss on sale of business  73,948                                    (73,948)   
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  581,380   (581,380)                                    
(Loss) from operations  (877,501)                                      20,553 
Interest expense, net  77,043                                       77,043 
Other expense, net  3,715            (2,215)     (1,033)              1,058      1,525 
Gain on debt repayment/refinancing  (273,149)        273,149                               
(Loss) before income taxes  (685,110)                                      (58,015)
Interest expense, net  77,043                                       77,043 
Depreciation and amortization  76,506                                       76,506 
EBITDA  (531,561)                                      95,534 
Adjustments to EBITDA  627,095   (581,380)  (127,681)  273,149   (7,197)  (7,843)  (13,207)  3,147   (12,104)  (3,858)  (73,843)  1,058   (77,336)   
Adjusted EBITDA $95,534  $(581,380) $(127,681) $273,149  $(7,197) $(7,843) $(13,207) $3,147  $(12,104) $(3,858) $(73,843) $1,058  $(77,336) $95,534 
                                           
* Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation. 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		  
  2021  2020  2021  2020  
(Dollars in thousands)             
(Loss) income before income taxes $(20,906) $(124,755) $(874) $(685,110) 
Intangible asset amortization  2,067   2,918   9,075   11,362  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts  1,259   922   4,516   4,198  
Store impairment and restructuring charges     1,338      30,813 (a)
Goodwill and intangibles impairment  11,974 (c)    11,974 (c) 581,380 (c)
Stock option expense  87 (g) 125   397 (g) 8,643 (g)
Restricted stock units expense—performance based  872 (i) 1,460 (i) 3,773 (i) 1,460 (i)
Non-employee equity based compensation           1,033 (h)
(Gain) on debt refinancing           (273,149) 
Other restructuring charges        1,967   10,139  
Non-recurring legal settlements     68      7,094  
Loss on sale of assets        2,642     
Inventory disposal reserve  68,707 (l) 88,358 (l) 69,632 (l) 88,358 (l)
Loss on sale of business     73,948 (k) 3,211 (k) 73,948 (k)
COVID - 19     2,548 (m) 1,270 (m) 73,661 (m)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes $64,060  $46,930  $107,583  $(66,170) 
Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (l)  17,366 (n) 19,476 (n) 29,332 (n) (16,940)(n)
Adjusted net income (loss)  46,694   27,454   78,251   (49,230) 
              
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted $0.40  $0.25  $0.68  $(0.49) 
              
Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted  115,479,030   111,298,379   115,205,939   100,804,944  
  1. During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”) and, after careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio. In January 2020, 20 stores were closed. In the first quarter of 2020, 21 additional stores identified for closure and were closed in the third quarter. These closings provided the Company with capital flexibility to expand into underserved markets. In addition, the Company evaluated the recoverability of long-lived assets at the open stores and recorded an impairment charge associated with the operating lease asset and property, plant and equipment for open stores where sales were affected due to the outbreak of, and local, state and federal governmental responses to, COVID-19. Refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges, of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further detail.
  2. Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels.
  3. In December 2021, the Company announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in New Mexico that will cease operations in February 2022. As a result, the Company recorded charges consisting primarily of equipment and inventory impairments, severance and other costs (see Note 6, Disposition of Assets and Assets and Liabilities Held for Sale of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion). During the year ended December 31, 2020, as a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charges. (see Note 4, Goodwill, of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K).
  4. The deferred rent adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items.
  5. The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 25, Kazzam LLC., of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion.
  6. Principally charges incurred related to closing underperforming stores.
  7. Represents non-cash charges related to stock options.
  8. Amounts for 2020 principally represents shares of Kazzam awarded to Ampology as compensation for Ampology’s services. See Note 25, Kazzam LLC., of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion.
  9. Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions and performance restricted stock units that vest based on service and performance conditions.
  10. The Company recognized net gain on debt repayment in 2021. In 2020, the Company recognized a gain on debt refinancing transactions as described in Note 12 — Long-Term Obligations of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K.
  11. The Company sold a substantial portion of its international operations. Related to the sale, the Company recorded a loss reserve in 2020 and an additional loss in 2021. (see Note 6, Disposition of Assets and Assets and Liabilities Held for Sale of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion).
  12. As indicated in Note 7 – Inventories, Net, of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data,” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company continued to make progress in improving inventory levels across its stores and distribution network. Consistent with the strategy of rationalizing in-store SKU count and improving working capital velocity, the Company has updated its seasonal assortment strategy to target higher in-season sell-through of merchandise and reduce annual inventory carry-over. As a result, for inventory not required for future seasons, the Company recorded a reserve for future disposals in 2021 and disposed of and recorded a reserve for future disposals in 2020.
  13. Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.
  14. Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2021   2020
  Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Total Revenues Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Total Revenues
Net Sales:              
Wholesale $267,904   38.4 % $247,513   38.2 %
Eliminations  (163,615)  (23.4)   (126,697)  (19.5) 
Net wholesale  104,289   14.9    120,816   18.6  
Retail  594,019   85.0    527,365   81.4  
Total revenues $698,308   100.0 % $648,181   100.0 %


  Fiscal Year Ended December 31,
  2021   2020
  Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Total Revenues Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Total Revenues
Net Sales:              
Wholesale $990,636   45.6 % $940,228   50.8 %
Eliminations  (589,562)  (27.2)   (471,863)  (25.5) 
Net wholesale  401,074   18.5    468,365   25.3  
Retail  1,769,986   81.5    1,382,325   74.7  
Total revenues $2,171,060   100.0 % $1,850,690   100.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2021 2020
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage
of Net Sales		   Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage
of Net Sales		  
Retail gross profit $215,992   36.4 % $145,115   27.5 %
Wholesale gross profit  (1,092)  (1.0)   23,718   19.6  
Total gross profit $214,900   30.8 % $168,833   26.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

  Fiscal Year Ended December 31,
  2021 2020
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage
of Net Sales		   Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage
of Net Sales		  
Retail Gross Profit $694,557   39.2 % $406,499   29.4 %
Wholesale Gross Profit  73,499   18.3    74,256   15.9  
Total Gross Profit $768,056   35.4 % $480,755   26.0 %

*Retail gross profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  LTM 
  2021  2020  2021 
          
Store Count         
Corporate Stores:         
Beginning of period  754   739   746 
New stores opened  1   3   10 
Acquired  4   4   10 
Closed        (7)
End of period  759   746   759 
Franchise Stores         
Beginning of period  76   90   85 
New stores opened        
Sold to Party City  (4)  (4)  (10)
Closed     (1)  (3)
End of period  72   85   72 
Grand Total  831   831   831 


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
         
Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 81.6% 83.1% 81.1% 82.1%
Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 20.0% 19.6% 26.7% 26.0%
         
         
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
         
Brand comparable sales (c) 17.8% -5.9% 34.2% -16.5%

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.