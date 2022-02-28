Party City Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Total Net Sales Increased 7.7% in Fourth Quarter and 17.3% in 2021 versus prior year



Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 17.8% versus prior year driven by strength in core categories

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $19.5 million; Adjusted Net Income of $46.7 million

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Increased 36.1% to $105.2 million

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results that were in-line with our expectations as we closed out another successful year. To that end, 2021 was an important year of transformation for the Company as we advanced the fundamental building blocks of our strategy across product innovation, in-store experience, being celebration occasion obsessed and focusing on our North American vertical model, which have yielded important benefits. We are so proud of the entire PCHI team and all that they accomplished across our manufacturing operations, stores and supply chain, while navigating a truly uncertain and dynamic environment.”

Mr. Weston added, “In 2022, we will build on our progress with a focus on customer engagement enhancements, and investments in IT, supply chain and infrastructure. While we expect inflation and supply chain headwinds to persist in 2022, we remain committed to delivering an improved customer experience as well as appropriately exercising our pricing power. We are confident these efforts, combined with the capabilities that we have put in place over the course of the last two years of the pandemic, will serve us well in 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Summary:

Total net sales were $ 698.3 million, an increase of 7.7% compared to the fourth quarter 2020 primarily driven by the strong retail sales growth, partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.

Total retail sales increased 12.6% versus fourth quarter 2020 primarily driven by a strong comparable sales increase in our core everyday categories, partially offset by incremental sales from the 53rd week in 2020.

The total number of corporate Party City stores was 759 as of December 31, 2021 compared to 746 in the prior year period.

Brand comparable sales increased 17.8% in the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2021 versus the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021 and increased 10.8% compared to the 13 weeks ended January 4, 2020. a

Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 13.7% to $104.3 million compared to $120.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 principally due to the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding international operations in 2020, net third-party wholesale sales increased 30.3%, driven by strong performance at our Anagram balloon division and broad increases in revenue across the wholesale customer base. a

Total gross profit margin increased 480 basis points to 30.8% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin increased approximately 120 basis points to 41.2% of net sales driven primarily by the divestiture of international operations and leverage on retail occupancy costs, offset partially by increased input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise and labor. a

Operating expenses totaled $212.2 million or $68.9 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to a loss on assets held for sale recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $197.5 million, or 28.3% of net sales, a 260-basis point decrease versus prior-year period primarily driven by leverage on higher sales partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations and increased retail wage rates. a

Interest expense was $23.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher cost debt from the debt refinancing in the first quarter of 2021.

Reported GAAP net loss was $19.5 million, or loss of $0.17 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income was $46.7 million, or earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $27.5 million, or income of $0.25 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. a

Adjusted EBITDA was $105.2 million, versus $77.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.a

aRefer to Adjusted EBITDA for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for further description.

Full Year Summary:

Total net sales were $2,171.1 million, an increase of 17.3% compared to prior year.

Total Retail sales were $1,770.0 million, an increase of 28.0% compared to prior year, primarily due to higher demand post COVID-19, with a brand comparable sales increase of 34.2%.

Net third-party Wholesale sales decreased 14.4% compared to prior year, primarily driven by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021 partially offset by strong performance at our Anagram balloon division.

Total gross profit margin increased 940 basis points to 35.4% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin increased 450 basis points to 38.9% of net sales mainly due to leverage from increased retail sales and the divestiture of lower margin international operations, partially offset by increased input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise and labor. a

Operating expenses totaled $683.4 million. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $644.6 million, or 29.7% of net sales, a 360-basis point decrease versus prior-year period primarily driven by leverage on higher sales partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations.

Interest expense was $87.2 million during 2021, compared to $77.0 million during the 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher cost debt from the refinancing in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by lower average amounts of principal debt outstanding in 2021 versus prior year.

Reported GAAP net loss was $6.5 million, or loss of $0.06 per share.

Adjusted net income was $78.3 million, or income of $0.68 per diluted share compared to adjusted net loss of $49.2 million, or $0.49 per share, in 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”)

Adjusted EBITDA was $266.3 million, versus $95.5 million during 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”)

aRefer to Adjusted EBITDA for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for further description.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the fourth quarter 2021, the Company had $47.9 million in cash and approximately $ 192.4 million of availability under the PCHI ABL Facility and approximately $14.4 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $254.7 million.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of December 31, 2021 was $1,436.7 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on December 31, 2021 was $1,284.0 million versus $1,253.6 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

Party City Credit Group Anagram Holdings, LLC PCHI Consolidated December 31, 2021 Principal Amount Net Carrying Amount Net Carrying Amount Net Carrying Amount Loans and notes payable * $ 87,070 $ 84,181 $ - $ 84,181 8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 750,000 732,957 - 732,957 6.125% Senior Notes — due 2023 22,924 22,834 - 22,834 6.625% Senior Notes — due 2026 92,254 91,591 - 91,591 First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669 198,004 - 198,004 First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 115,804 - 149,569 149,569 Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 89,155 - 144,619 144,619 Finance lease obligations 12,988 12,988 - 12,988 Total debt 1,331,864 1,142,555 294,188 1,436,743 Less: Cash (47,914 ) (28,465 ) (19,449 ) (47,914 ) Total debt net of cash $ 1,283,950 $ 1,114,090 $ 274,739 $ 1,388,829

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

The Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $51.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $77.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in cash provided is primarily attributable to an increase in seasonal inventory and the related freight, as well as the repayment of rents deferred from 2020. Free cash flowb in the first twelve months of 2021 was $187.1 million compared to $44.4 million in the prior year period, with the improvement driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA due to improved operating results, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

bFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Fiscal Year 2022:

The Company is providing the following fiscal full year 2022 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Total revenue of $2.275 to $2.350 billion

Brand comparable sales percentage increase of 2.0% to 4.0%.

GAAP net income of $64.2 million to $82.5 million with an assumed tax rate of 27%

Adjusted EBITDA of $275 to $300 million

Cash interest of approximately $95 to $105 million

100 to 125 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels

Capital expenditures of approximately $120 to $130 million*

*CAPEX spend includes capital associated with the new headquarters building which will be partially offset by tenant improvement allowances and state tax incentives

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our year 2022 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

FY 2022 (in thousands) Low High Net Income $ 64,200 $ 82,500 Income tax expense 23,800 30,500 Interest expense, net 96,000 96,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 70,000 70,000 EBITDA 254,000 279,000 EBITDA Add-Backs 21,000 21,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 275,000 $ 300,000

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, February 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Company has posted certain supplemental presentation materials to its investor relations website. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (U.S. domestic) or 412-542-4126 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast at http://investor.partycity.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for one year after the call.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, http://investor.partycity.com/. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/Loss, Operating margin as a percentage of net sales, and non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. We also utilize brand comparable sales, sales, gross profit margin and operating expense each excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, such as the divestiture of international operations. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents. We also define free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance including, but not limited to the statements under “Outlook,” the statements contained in the quotations; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; supply chain constraints; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions; inflationary pressures; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; adoption of or changes to laws, regulations, standards or policies affecting our operations, products or industry; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in Party City’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We have not filed our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. As a result, all financial results described in this press release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 10-K.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is a leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. With hundreds of retail stores filled with thousands of products across the United States, we make it easy for our customers to find the perfect party solution through our assortment of party products, balloons, and costumes for their celebration aided by the support of our party experts both in-store and online. Our retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites which offer rapid, contactless, and same day shipping options (including in-store and at curbside), principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition to our retail operations, we are also one of the largest global designers, manufacturers and distributors of decorated consumer party products, with items found in retail outlets worldwide, including independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, e-commerce merchandisers and dollar stores. We combine state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, sophisticated wholesale operations and multi-channel retail and e-commerce retail operations to design, manufacture, source and distribute party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

Contact:

ICR

Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter

203-682-8200

InvestorRelations@partycity.com

Source: Party City Holdco Inc.



PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,914 $ 119,532 Accounts receivable, net 93,301 90,879 Inventories, net 443,295 412,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,656 45,905 Income tax receivable 56,317 57,549 Assets held for sale, net — 83,110 Total current assets 698,483 809,260 Property, plant and equipment, net 221,870 209,412 Operating lease asset 693,875 700,087 Goodwill 664,296 661,251 Trade names 383,737 384,428 Other intangible assets, net 23,687 32,134 Other assets, net 25,952 9,883 Total assets $ 2,711,900 $ 2,806,455 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SECURITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 84,181 $ 175,707 Accounts payable 161,736 118,928 Accrued expenses 195,531 160,605 Liabilities held for sale — 68,492 Current portion of operating lease liability 116,437 176,045 Income taxes payable 10,801 524 Current portion of long-term obligations 1,373 13,576 Total current liabilities 570,059 713,877 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,351,189 1,329,808 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 655,875 654,729 Deferred income tax liabilities 29,195 34,705 Other long-term liabilities 22,868 22,815 Total liabilities 2,629,186 2,755,934 Redeemable securities — — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (112,170,944 and 110,781,613 shares outstanding and 124,157,500 and 121,662,540 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 1,384 1,373 Additional paid-in capital 982,307 971,972 Retained (deficit) earnings (571,985 ) (565,457 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,541 (29,916 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in treasury 415,247 377,972 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,986,556 and 11,280,098 shares at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) (332,533 ) (327,182 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity 82,714 50,790 Noncontrolling interests — (269 ) Total stockholders’ equity 82,714 50,521 Total liabilities, redeemable securities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,711,900 $ 2,806,455





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Month Ended

December 31, Twelve Month Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 698,308 $ 648,181 $ 2,171,060 $ 1,850,690 Cost of sales 483,408 479,348 1,403,004 1,369,935 Gross profit 214,900 168,833 768,056 480,755 Wholesale selling expenses 6,785 13,006 30,762 50,121 Retail operating expenses 141,250 136,896 432,531 387,398 General and administrative expenses 49,370 51,047 186,698 225,322 Art and development costs 5,759 4,543 21,174 17,638 Store impairment and restructuring charges — 1,631 — 22,449 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — 73,948 3,211 73,948 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 9,048 — 9,048 581,380 (Loss) income from operations 2,688 (112,238 ) 84,632 (877,501 ) Interest expense, net 22,997 13,089 87,226 77,043 Other expense, net 597 (572 ) (614 ) 3,715 Gain on debt repayment/refinancing — — (1,106 ) (273,149 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (20,906 ) (124,755 ) (874 ) (685,110 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,420 ) (28,360 ) 5,708 (156,653 ) Net (loss) income (19,486 ) (96,395 ) (6,582 ) (528,457 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — 22 (54 ) (219 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc $ (19,486 ) $ (96,417 ) $ (6,528 ) $ (528,238 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.—Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (5.24 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.—Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (5.24 ) Weighted-average number of common shares—Basic 111,750,508 109,603,253 110,980,934 100,804,944 Weighted-average number of common shares—Diluted 111,750,508 109,603,253 110,980,934 100,804,944

* Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 (Adjusted, see Note 2) Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (6,582 ) $ (528,457 ) $ (532,858 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 65,610 76,506 81,116 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 4,516 4,198 4,722 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,569 6,321 2,323 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (5,155 ) (95,085 ) (47,366 ) Undistributed (income) loss in equity method investments (220 ) 333 (472 ) Change in operating lease liability/asset (51,326 ) 30,981 (9,942 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 2,781 70 (59,786 ) Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 73,948 — Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring — 17,585 20,236 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 11,974 581,380 562,631 Non-employee equity based compensation (see Note 25 – Kazzam, LLC) — 1,033 515 Stock option expense – time-based 396 796 1,319 Stock option expense – performance-based — 7,847 — Restricted stock unit – performance-based 3,504 1,329 — Restricted stock units expense – time-based 2,557 2,071 2,033 Directors – non-cash compensation 228 337 313 Gain on debt repayment/refinancing (1,106 ) (273,149 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired

businesses: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (10,673 ) 22,396 (2,600 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (34,236 ) 184,924 72,385 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets, net (21,419 ) (66,166 ) 14,741 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income

taxes payable 85,306 28,002 (65,617 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 51,935 77,200 43,693 Cash flows provided by (used in) provided by investing activities: Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,954 ) (3,305 ) (20,878 ) Capital expenditures (79,222 ) (51,128 ) (61,733 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 225 162 246,286 Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed 20,556 — — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (65,395 ) (54,271 ) 163,675 Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations (949,907 ) (254,438 ) (441,632 ) Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations 883,890 368,439 203,344 Exercise of stock options 3,680 147 1,148 Treasury stock purchases (5,351 ) (96 ) (156 ) Debt issuance and modification costs (21,437 ) (20,348 ) (414 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (89,125 ) 93,704 (237,710 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 190 (500 ) 6,299 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash (102,395 ) 116,133 (24,043 ) Less: net increase/decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale 31,628 (31,628 ) — Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 119,681 35,176 59,219 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $ 48,914 $ 119,681 $ 35,176 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period: Interest $ 57,971 $ 68,396 $ 108,561 Income taxes, net of refunds $ 5,413 $ 26,867 $ 36,093

*Includes $1,000, $149 and $259 of restricted cash for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively. The Company recorded restricted cash in Other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 and in Prepaid expenses and other current assets as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and 2019.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (19,486 ) $ (96,395 ) $ (6,582 ) $ (528,457 ) Interest expense, net 22,997 13,089 87,226 77,043 Income tax (benefit) (1,420 ) (28,360 ) 5,708 (156,653 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,317 18,710 65,610 76,506 EBITDA 17,408 (92,956 ) 151,962 (531,561 ) Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) — 3,038 39,323 Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (b) — 7,158 — Other restructuring, retention and severance 264 403 2,346 12,104 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) 11,974 — 11,974 581,380 Deferred rent (d) 1,293 (529 ) 3,325 (3,147 ) Closed store expense (f) 1,004 976 4,743 3,858 Foreign currency losses/(gains), net (122 ) (2,013 ) (1,090 ) (1,058 ) Stock option expense – time – based (g) 87 125 397 796 Stock option expense – performance – based (g) — — — 7,847 Non-employee equity-based compensation (h) — — — 1,033 Undistributed income (loss) in equity method

investments 600 (356 ) (220 ) — Corporate development expenses (h) — 1,004 — 7,197 Restricted stock units – time-based (i) 914 503 2,557 2,071 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based (i) 872 950 3,773 1,460 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — 673 — 7,843 (Gain) on debt repayment/refinancing (j) — — (1,106 ) (273,149 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (14 ) — 2,784 — Inventory disposal reserve 68,707 88,358 68,707 88,358 Loss on sale of business (k) — 73,948 3,211 73,948 COVID-

19 (m) — 2,784 1,270 73,843 Other 2,168 354 4,502 3,388 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,155 $ 77,262 $ 266,294 $ 95,534 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.1 % 11.9 % 12.3 % 5.2 %

* Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments December 31,2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) Inventory disposal reserve (l) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units (i) Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance Closed

store

expense (f) Foreign

currency

gains Other December 31,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 698,308 $ 698,308 Cost of sales 483,408 (2,425 ) (68,707 ) (1,335 ) 410,941 Gross Profit 214,900 287,367 Wholesale selling expenses 6,785 6,785 Retail operating expenses 141,251 (0 ) (999 ) (2,722 ) 137,529 General and administrative expenses 49,370 (501 ) 0 (1,873 ) 43 (264 ) (5 ) 694 47,463 Art and development costs 5,759 5,759 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 9,048 (9,048 ) — Income from operations 2,687 89,831 Interest expense, net 22,997 - (135 ) 22,862 Other (income) expense, net 597 14 122 - (602 ) 130 Income (loss) before income taxes (20,907 ) 66,839 Interest expense, net 22,999 - 22,999 Depreciation and amortization 15,317 - 15,317 EBITDA 17,409 105,155 Adjustments to EBITDA 87,746 (11,974 ) (68,707 ) 14 (1,873 ) (1,293 ) (264 ) (1,004 ) 122 - (2,766 ) 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,155 $ (11,974 ) $ (68,707 ) $ 14 $ (1,873 ) $ (1,293 ) $ (264 ) $ (1,004 ) $ 122 $ (2,766 ) $ 105,155





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments December 31, 2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges , Inventory disposal (a, l) Corporate

development

expenses (e) Non-recurring legal settlements Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units

(g,h,i) Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance Closed

store

expense (f) COVID-

19 (m) Foreign

currency

gains Other (k) December 31,

2020

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 648,181 $ 648,181 Cost of sales 479,348 (89,765 ) (506 ) 389,077 Gross Profit 168,833 259,104 Wholesale selling expenses 13,006 13,006 Retail operating expenses 136,896 480 (823 ) (1,956 ) 134,597 General and administrative expenses 51,047 360 (673 ) (1,578 ) 49 (403 ) (153 ) (322 ) 48,327 Art and development costs 4,543 4,543 Store impairment and restructuring charges 1,631 (1,631 ) — Loss on sale of business 73,948 (73,948 ) — (Loss) Income from operations (112,238 ) 58,631 Interest expense, net 13,089 13,089 Other (income) expense, net (572 ) (1,364 ) 2,013 2 79 Gain on debt repayment/refinancing — — Income (loss) before income taxes (124,755 ) 45,463 Interest expense, net 13,089 13,089 Depreciation and amortization 18,710 18,710 EBITDA (92,956 ) 77,262 Adjustments to EBITDA 170,218 (91,396 ) (1,004 ) (673 ) (1,578 ) 529 (403 ) (976 ) (2,784 ) 2,013 (73,946 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,262 $ (91,396 ) $ (1,004 ) $ (673 ) $ (1,578 ) $ 529 $ (403 ) $ (976 ) $ (2,784 ) $ 2,013 $ (73,946 ) $ 77,262 * Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments * December 31, 2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations, Inventory disposal (b,l) (Gain) on debt repayment/

refinancing (j) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units (g,i) Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance Closed

store

expense (f) COVID-

19 (m) Foreign

currency

gains Other December 31,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 2,171,060 $ 2,171,060 Cost of sales 1,403,004 (2,425 ) (72,921 ) (2,280 ) 124 1,325,502 Gross profit 768,056 845,558 Wholesale selling expenses 30,762 30,762 Retail operating expenses 432,532 (2,943 ) (1,212 ) (4,689 ) (1,053 ) (4,348 ) 418,286 General and administrative expenses 186,698 (501 ) (2,640 ) (6,726 ) 168 (2,346 ) (54 ) (217 ) 5 174,386 Art and development costs 21,174 21,174 Store impairment and restructuring charges — — Loss on sale of business 3,211 (3,211 ) (0 ) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 9,048 (9,048 ) — (Loss) from operations 84,631 200,950 Interest expense, net 87,226 (273 ) 86,953 Other expense, net (614 ) 1,106 (144 ) 1,090 210 1,647 Gain on debt repayment/refinancing (1,106 ) (1,106 ) (Loss) before income taxes (875 ) 113,456 Interest expense, net 87,228 87,228 Depreciation and amortization 65,610 65,610 EBITDA 151,963 266,294 Adjustments to EBITDA 114,331 (11,974 ) (75,864 ) 1,106 (2,784 ) (6,726 ) (3,325 ) (2,346 ) (4,743 ) (1,270 ) 1,090 (7,493 ) 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 266,294 $ (11,974 ) $ (75,864 ) $ 1,106 $ (2,784 ) $ (6,726 ) $ (3,325 ) $ (2,346 ) $ (4,743 ) $ (1,270 ) $ 1,090 $ (7,493 ) $ 266,294





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments December 31, 2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges , Inventory disposal (a, l) Gain on debt refinancing (j) Corporate

development

expenses (e) Non-recurring legal settlements Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units

(g,h,i) Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance Closed

store

expense (f) COVID-

19 (m) Foreign

currency

gains Other (k) December 31,

2020

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 1,850,690 $ 1,850,690 Cost of sales 1,369,935 (105,232 ) (214 ) (4,437 ) (42,952 ) (3,388 ) 1,213,712 Gross Profit 480,755 636,978 Wholesale selling expenses 50,121 (1,840 ) (623 ) 47,658 Retail operating expenses 387,398 3,165 (3,556 ) (18,268 ) 368,739 General and administrative expenses 225,322 (3,142 ) (7,843 ) (12,174 ) 196 (7,667 ) (302 ) (12,000 ) 182,390 Art and development costs 17,638 17,638 (Gain) on sale/leaseback transaction — — Store impairment and restructuring charges 22,449 (22,449 ) — Loss on sale of business 73,948 (73,948 ) — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 581,380 (581,380 ) — (Loss) from operations (877,501 ) 20,553 Interest expense, net 77,043 77,043 Other expense, net 3,715 (2,215 ) (1,033 ) 1,058 1,525 Gain on debt repayment/refinancing (273,149 ) 273,149 — (Loss) before income taxes (685,110 ) (58,015 ) Interest expense, net 77,043 77,043 Depreciation and amortization 76,506 76,506 EBITDA (531,561 ) 95,534 Adjustments to EBITDA 627,095 (581,380 ) (127,681 ) 273,149 (7,197 ) (7,843 ) (13,207 ) 3,147 (12,104 ) (3,858 ) (73,843 ) 1,058 (77,336 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,534 $ (581,380 ) $ (127,681 ) $ 273,149 $ (7,197 ) $ (7,843 ) $ (13,207 ) $ 3,147 $ (12,104 ) $ (3,858 ) $ (73,843 ) $ 1,058 $ (77,336 ) $ 95,534 * Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (20,906 ) $ (124,755 ) $ (874 ) $ (685,110 ) Intangible asset amortization 2,067 2,918 9,075 11,362 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 1,259 922 4,516 4,198 Store impairment and restructuring charges — 1,338 — 30,813 (a) Goodwill and intangibles impairment 11,974 (c) — 11,974 (c) 581,380 (c) Stock option expense 87 (g) 125 397 (g) 8,643 (g) Restricted stock units expense—performance based 872 (i) 1,460 (i) 3,773 (i) 1,460 (i) Non-employee equity based compensation — — — 1,033 (h) (Gain) on debt refinancing — — — (273,149 ) Other restructuring charges — — 1,967 10,139 Non-recurring legal settlements — 68 — 7,094 Loss on sale of assets — — 2,642 — Inventory disposal reserve 68,707 (l) 88,358 (l) 69,632 (l) 88,358 (l) Loss on sale of business — 73,948 (k) 3,211 (k) 73,948 (k) COVID - 19 — 2,548 (m) 1,270 (m) 73,661 (m) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes $ 64,060 $ 46,930 $ 107,583 $ (66,170 ) Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (l) 17,366 (n) 19,476 (n) 29,332 (n) (16,940 ) (n) Adjusted net income (loss) 46,694 27,454 78,251 (49,230 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.25 $ 0.68 $ (0.49 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 115,479,030 111,298,379 115,205,939 100,804,944

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”) and, after careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio. In January 2020, 20 stores were closed. In the first quarter of 2020, 21 additional stores identified for closure and were closed in the third quarter. These closings provided the Company with capital flexibility to expand into underserved markets. In addition, the Company evaluated the recoverability of long-lived assets at the open stores and recorded an impairment charge associated with the operating lease asset and property, plant and equipment for open stores where sales were affected due to the outbreak of, and local, state and federal governmental responses to, COVID-19. Refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges, of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further detail. Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels. In December 2021, the Company announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in New Mexico that will cease operations in February 2022. As a result, the Company recorded charges consisting primarily of equipment and inventory impairments, severance and other costs (see Note 6, Disposition of Assets and Assets and Liabilities Held for Sale of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion). During the year ended December 31, 2020, as a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charges. (see Note 4, Goodwill, of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K). The deferred rent adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items. The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 25, Kazzam LLC., of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion. Principally charges incurred related to closing underperforming stores. Represents non-cash charges related to stock options. Amounts for 2020 principally represents shares of Kazzam awarded to Ampology as compensation for Ampology’s services. See Note 25, Kazzam LLC., of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion. Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions and performance restricted stock units that vest based on service and performance conditions. The Company recognized net gain on debt repayment in 2021. In 2020, the Company recognized a gain on debt refinancing transactions as described in Note 12 — Long-Term Obligations of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company sold a substantial portion of its international operations. Related to the sale, the Company recorded a loss reserve in 2020 and an additional loss in 2021. (see Note 6, Disposition of Assets and Assets and Liabilities Held for Sale of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion). As indicated in Note 7 – Inventories, Net, of Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data,” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company continued to make progress in improving inventory levels across its stores and distribution network. Consistent with the strategy of rationalizing in-store SKU count and improving working capital velocity, the Company has updated its seasonal assortment strategy to target higher in-season sell-through of merchandise and reduce annual inventory carry-over. As a result, for inventory not required for future seasons, the Company recorded a reserve for future disposals in 2021 and disposed of and recorded a reserve for future disposals in 2020. Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses. Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Total Revenues Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 267,904 38.4 % $ 247,513 38.2 % Eliminations (163,615 ) (23.4 ) (126,697 ) (19.5 ) Net wholesale 104,289 14.9 120,816 18.6 Retail 594,019 85.0 527,365 81.4 Total revenues $ 698,308 100.0 % $ 648,181 100.0 %





Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Total Revenues Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 990,636 45.6 % $ 940,228 50.8 % Eliminations (589,562 ) (27.2 ) (471,863 ) (25.5 ) Net wholesale 401,074 18.5 468,365 25.3 Retail 1,769,986 81.5 1,382,325 74.7 Total revenues $ 2,171,060 100.0 % $ 1,850,690 100.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail gross profit $ 215,992 36.4 % $ 145,115 27.5 % Wholesale gross profit (1,092 ) (1.0 ) 23,718 19.6 Total gross profit $ 214,900 30.8 % $ 168,833 26.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail Gross Profit $ 694,557 39.2 % $ 406,499 29.4 % Wholesale Gross Profit 73,499 18.3 74,256 15.9 Total Gross Profit $ 768,056 35.4 % $ 480,755 26.0 %

*Retail gross profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three Months Ended

December 31, LTM 2021 2020 2021 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 754 739 746 New stores opened 1 3 10 Acquired 4 4 10 Closed — — (7 ) End of period 759 746 759 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 76 90 85 New stores opened — — — Sold to Party City (4 ) (4 ) (10 ) Closed — (1 ) (3 ) End of period 72 85 72 Grand Total 831 831 831





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 81.6% 83.1% 81.1% 82.1% Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 20.0% 19.6% 26.7% 26.0% Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Brand comparable sales (c) 17.8% -5.9% 34.2% -16.5%

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.