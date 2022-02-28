Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry 2022-2026: Quantification of Market Potential by Device Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetic Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on medical aesthetic devices gives a detailed analysis of the devices used for medical aesthetic procedures. In addition, the report covers the applications and end users for the market.

The report covers applications, such as botulinum neuromodulators, breast augmentation devices, dermal fillers, energy-emitting devices, and assistive liposuction devices. The market landscape is also captured by end-user segments such as hospitals, beauty clinics and medical spas.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. Porter's Five Forces analysis as well as the supply and distribution chain are discussed in detail. The report covers the current regulations and guidelines for medical device quality management and manufacturing practices in the context of their use within the medical aesthetic devices industry. Top market players-including details on their business operations and segment focus-as well as revenue and strategy analysis are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of the leading market players is also captured in the report, along with company product launches and pipeline products.

In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in key countries, namely the United States, Canada, Mexico, the top five countries in Europe, China, India, and Japan are discussed as there is a high concentration of medical aesthetic manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these nations.

The report includes:

14 data tables and 31 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for medical aesthetic devices used for cosmetic treatments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for medical aesthetic devices, and quantification of the market potential by device type, end user, and region

Discussion of the COVID-19 implications on the medical aesthetic devices market and key statistics for the number of surgical procedures performed

Insights into the regulatory environment for medical aesthetic devices in the U.S. and Europe

Identification of the major market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the global market demand, and assessment of new developments within the industry

Review of key patent grants on medical aesthetic devices

Market share analysis of the key companies operating in the global market, and coverage of their proprietary technologies, key M&A deals, strategic alliances, and other development strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading global players, including AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers, Inc., Bausch Health, Contura International, El.En. Group, Johnson & Johnson and Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Executive Summary



Aesthetic medicine covers a wide range of medical procedures that are aimed at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient, using non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. The aesthetic medicine specialty is not confined to dermatologists and plastic surgeons, as doctors of all specialties seek to offer services to address their patients' aesthetic needs and desires. All aesthetic medicine procedures are performed under locoregional anesthesia.



The exciting field of aesthetic medicine is a growing field. This is because patients not only want to be in good health, but they also want to enjoy life to the fullest, be fit and minimize the effects of natural aging. Indeed, patients are now requesting quick, non-invasive procedures with minor downtime and very little risk.



This recent trend explains the current success of aesthetic medicine around the globe. Aesthetic procedures include:

Injections of neurotoxins and dermal fillers

Chemical peels

Cosmetic dermatology treatments

Microdermabrasion

Body contouring and treatment of cellulite

Nutrition

Hair transplant

Hair reduction

Fat grafting/platelet rich plasma

Laser and IPL

Scar management

Venous treatment

Initially, to address simple skin care and facial treatment, aesthetic medicine borrowed extensively from mainstream medicine. Fat grafts in orthopedics found new life as compatible long-term fillers to flesh out wrinkles in aging faces. Chemical peels removed dead skin cells, freeing up fresh ones to glow and grow. Botulinum, an R&D success, became a popular injection for removing wrinkles and creases.

Today, effective aesthetic medicine-as a minimally invasive practice-is based on doctors having skilled hands, whereby they leverage reliable, cutting-edge medical technology, such as laser technology, chemical peels, fillers, and injectables of natural or bio-ingredients. It spans surface treatments through chemical peels and lasers to minimally invasive procedures, such as thread-lifts, botulinum type A injections, derma fillers, fat grafts, and hair transplants.



Aesthetic medicine bridges the gap between beauty and health. It is important because beauty is not just skin deep. Beauty includes the need to feel good in one's own skin, thereby nurturing a psychophysical balance. We cannot ignore the importance of aesthetics from a psycho-sociological point of view, especially when today's society so highly covets attractive appearances.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

What's New in this Update?

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Importance of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview of Findings

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Overview

Medical Aesthetics Societies

Medical Tourism for Medical Aesthetics

Key Statistics for Medical Aesthetics

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Overview

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Implants

Market Size and Forecast

Breast Implants

Soft Tissue Implants

Aesthetic Dental Implants

Facial Aesthetic Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Microdermabrasion Devices

Dermal Filler Devices

Laser and Energy Emitting Devices

Advantages of Lasers

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Liposuction Devices

Skin Tightening Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

Introduction

Hospitals

Market Size and Forecast

Slimming and Beauty Clinics

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

North America

Market Size and Forecast

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Market Size and Forecast

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Brazil

Middle East

South Africa

Other Countries

Chapter 8 Patent Review

General Patent Application Process

Chapter 9 Market Opportunities

Overview

Opportunities

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Competitor Market Ranking

Major Players

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbvie, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Contura International A/S

Crisalix SA

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

El.En. Group

Ideal Implant Inc.

Implantech Implant Teknolojileri

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis Ltd.

Medytox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Photomedex Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Venus Concept

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bnbt2

Attachment