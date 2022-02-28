eTheRNA Immunotherapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticles for Cancer Immunotherapy

NIEL, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV (‘eTheRNA’), an mRNA technology discovery and development company with a full platform of integrated capabilities, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on mRNA-lipid nanoparticles (LNP) for cancer immunotherapy on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.



eTheRNA’s VP of Discovery Stefaan De Koker, Ph.D., will provide an overview of eTheRNA’s LNP technology developed for its cancer immunotherapy programs.

This will be followed by a Q&A discussion with Principal Investigator Michael J. Mitchell, Ph.D. , Professor in the Department of Bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania. The Mitchell Lab performs research that lies at the interface of biomaterials science, drug delivery, and cellular and molecular bioengineering to fundamentally understand and therapeutically target biological barriers. Currently, their research focuses on the synthesis of novel biomaterials and nanoparticles for the delivery of nucleic acids (siRNA, miRNA, mRNA, CRISPR-Cas9).

The session will conclude with Q&A open to the attendees.

