Bioventus Appoints Mark Singleton as Chief Financial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that it has appointed Mark Singleton as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, effective March 21, 2022.



Mr. Singleton brings to Bioventus more than two decades of experience in operational finance and mergers & acquisitions at large and multi-national organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance, Americas for Teleflex Incorporated, where he had financial responsibility for the $1.7 billion Americas business. Previous to this role, Mr. Singleton served as Vice President of Finance of Teleflex’s Vascular business, having joined the company in 2014. Mark was also involved in initiating the Vascular Solutions acquisition which became a separate business unit at Teleflex. Prior to Teleflex, he spent nearly two decades at Lenovo/IBM, where he held a number of senior leadership positions, including EMEA CFO, Western Europe CFO, North America CFO, and Think Business Group CFO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our executive team. He has demonstrated a strong track record of achievement during his time at both Teleflex and Lenovo/IBM,” commented Ken Reali, Bioventus’ chief executive officer. “We believe Mark’s broad operational experience and his ability to drive efficiencies across multinational organizations will serve us well as we enhance our scale and extend Bioventus’ leadership in the markets we serve today. Mark is also a terrific cultural fit with our high performance organization.”

“I’m excited to join the Bioventus team, and I strongly believe that we can leverage the Company’s unique portfolio to capitalize on the opportunities we have in front of us. I am looking forward to working closely with Ken, the board, and the rest of the executive team to continue growing the Company, enhancing operating margins, and extending its market leadership,” commented Mr. Singleton.

Mr. Singleton earned his Master of Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and completed his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Purdue University.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

