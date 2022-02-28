Married Dating Continues to Grow During a Global Pandemic

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought us all many ups and downs this past calendar year, but one industry continued to show remarkable perseverance in the face of global adversity. Ashley Madison, the world’s leading married dating site,1 has released its annual membership report for the calendar year 2021 and can announce that the site has officially reached the 75-million-member mark.2



Ashley Madison’s parent company, ruby Life Inc., produces its annual customer statistics report to provide insight and clarity regarding the site’s growing global community. The report found more than 4.6 million new registrations of both males and females in 2021, representing an average of more than 12,800 new members joining daily. Ashley Madison reached the coveted 75-million-member mark in November of last year, and membership continues to steadily grow.

“When COVID first hit, we learned that our members found solace in connecting with people who were also frustrated about being stuck at home with their spouse every day,” says Paul Keable, Ashley Madison’s Chief Strategy Officer. “For many people, that turned into the realization that monogamy and all its restrictions may not work for them, and our service gives them the opportunity to find someone like them, who’s learned that their multiple needs can really only be satisfied by multiple people.”

In 2021, Ashley Madison relaunched its PR efforts in Taiwan , Italy , and Germany , bringing more awareness to the fact that infidelity and non-monogamy are global phenomenons. With its sights now set on Latin America, the company anticipates further growth and milestones in 2022.

To access Ashley Madison’s 2021 report, click here .

2021 Ashley Madison numbers at a glance:

4,673,228 new account registrations on AshleyMadison.com

389,436 new accounts registered monthly

Globally, the ratio of active female accounts to active paid male accounts was 1:0.6

The month with the most sign-ups was March 2021

Ashley Madison is the global leader for married dating with more than 75 million members worldwide since 2002. Available in 52 countries and 15 languages, the company’s mission to offer adults a platform to discreetly connect has made it the premier destination for affairs.