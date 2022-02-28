Pico Announces Appointment of Ann Neidenbach to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission critical technology, software, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, today announced the appointment of Ann Neidenbach to its Board of Directors effective immediately.



Ms. Neidenbach brings over three decades of experience as a technology executive at leading global financial services organizations. Until recently, she served as Chief Information Officer of Capital Markets and Global Head of LSEG Technology for the London Stock Exchange Group. Prior to her tenure at LSEG, Ms. Neidenbach held senior technology roles at Cowen, BNY Convergex, Nasdaq and Citi.

As CIO of Capital Markets at LSEG, Ms. Neidenbach had oversight and accountability of the technology strategy and operations for the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana, Turquoise and the Group derivatives and fixed income markets. As Global Head of LSEG Technology, she was responsible for the Technology Products & Services business, which delivered broker, exchange, market data, risk management, surveillance, clearing and settlement products to over 40 organizations and exchanges, including the Group’s own markets. She also ran the LSEG Hosting and Connectivity business providing colocation, network, and wireless access to all LSEG marketplaces to over 750 global clients.

Previously, she served on the boards of the Borsa Italiana and MTS, LSEG’s fixed income market. Ms. Neidenbach was also awarded the Waters Technology Woman of the Year in 2020. Ms. Neidenbach holds a BS in Information Systems from Whitman School of Management at Syracuse.

“Ann’s experience as a financial markets technology executive at numerous leading brand name institutions will enhance our domain knowledge and relationships as a firm and help guide our growth strategy across product lines and geographies,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder & CEO at Pico.

