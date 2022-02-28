American Oncology Network Partners with InfuSystem to Provide Patients Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings, announced today it has entered into an agreement with InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (InfuSystem), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, to provide ambulatory infusion pumps and services, effective January 1, 2022. As part of the agreement, InfuSystem will provide its ambulatory infusion pump service, which includes electronic infusion pumps for continuous chemotherapy treatment, a 24/7 clinical hotline, biomedical services, accompanying supplies and revenue cycle management.

Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer of InfuSystem, said, “We are pleased to partner with AON to provide ambulatory infusion pumps and services across their network of oncology facilities in the U.S. This agreement will be a third-party payer model and serviced from our existing fleet of more than 100,000 infusion pumps to effectively manage the utilization of our fleet and our turnkey services. We believe this agreement further validates our value proposition for our customers to cost effectively provide infusion pumps and manage their fleets with best-in-class service in safely facilitating clinic-to-home care. We value this new partnership with AON and look forward to a long and successful relationship to improve patient wellness.”

Todd Schonherz, Chief Executive Officer of AON, said, “We are excited to be working with InfuSystem as they have a long history of providing industry leading customer service and patient support. Their commitment and skill set from providing infusion pumps to managing the revenue cycle will deliver significant efficiencies for AON. This allows us to focus on our expertise in delivering the best treatments to improve patient care and outcomes.”

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, Wound Therapy and Lymphedema businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada. Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: www.AONcology.com

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 105 physicians and 79 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.