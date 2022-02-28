Three Boralex projects selected in the latest call for tenders in France

English French

MONTRÉAL and PARIS, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is announcing that three of its wind projects totalling 61.9 MW have been selected in the latest CRE 09 onshore wind call for tenders conducted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition in France.



Boralex has already secured 322 MW of new projects as part of the nine wind power tenders conducted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition in France. This puts Boralex in the top three of companies that have won the most MW since the beginning of onshore wind power tenders in France, according to an analysis conducted by the consulting and transaction firm Envinergy.

"Boralex confirms its position as the leading independent producer of onshore wind power in France. We have demonstrated our competitiveness through our successive participations in CRE calls for tenders. A few days after the announcement of our partnership with Energy Infrastructure Partners, this is another success for which I would like to warmly congratulate our teams," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager Boralex, Europe.

The projects have received the necessary administrative authorizations and will enable Boralex to receive a feed-in premium agreement over a period of 20 years from the date of commissioning.

Boralex currently has a portfolio of more than 1.5 GW in wind and solar power projects in France, at various stages of development. The Company also has 1.1 GW in wind and solar power sites operating in France and 2.5 GW around the world.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com.

