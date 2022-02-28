Osisko Announces MOU With the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi to Transport Hydroelectric Power to Windfall

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX, "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi (the “CFNW”) whereby the CFNW will transport hydroelectric power to the Windfall project.



The CFNW will finance, build, own and operate a 120kV transmission line that will transport hydroelectricity to the Windfall project and surrounding area. As an end user, Osisko will pay transportation fees to the CFNW. The MOU outlines the principal terms of the agreement between Osisko and the CFNW which will ensure delivery of hydroelectricity to Osisko’s Windfall project for a nominal period of 18 years, with further extensions over the life of the Windfall mill.

The MOU solidifies the partnership approach between Osisko and the CFNW to natural resource development. Additionally, using hydroelectric power through the final stages of exploration and throughout the construction and operations phases will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the Windfall project’s dependency on fossil fuels.

CEO and Chairman of Osisko John Burzynski stated: "Osisko is proud to enter into this MOU with the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, historically a new approach with respect to conducting business on Eeyou Istchee/James-Bay territory. The hydroelectric power transportation MOU is aligned with Osisko’s vision for sustainable development of natural resources, and with the CFNW’s vision of sustainable infrastructure within their traditional territory.

Chief Marcel Happyjack of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi stated: “Osisko has consulted and worked with us as rightsholders since their acquisition of Windfall in August 2015. Their sustainable development approach is highlighted by the success of Miyuukaa Corp., our socio-economic development entity. This ownership opportunity is the culmination of years of mutual respect and collaboration. We are writing a new chapter in sustainable infrastructure development within the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay territory.”

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,500 square kilometres).

