Keystone Dental Appoints Sheryl Conley to its Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. (“Keystone Dental”), a global medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions, and digital dentistry capabilities, announced the appointment of Sheryl Conley to the company’s Board of Directors, effective February 25, 2022.



Dr. Uri Geiger, Chairman of Keystone’s Board commented: “We are delighted to welcome Sheryl to Keystone and our board of directors. Sheryl brings to the board more than 35 years of healthcare industry experience, with specific expertise in operations, product development, global brand management, and sales. Her vast executive and board experience will be an invaluable asset to leverage as the company moves ahead towards solidifying its place as a leader in the tooth replacement market. With Sheryl’s joining, Keystone has completed the formation of independent and diversified high caliber board”

Ms. Conley spent 25 years with Zimmer, Inc. in escalating management roles including Group President, Americas and Global Brand Management, and Chief Marketing Officer. In these roles, Ms. Conley worked across numerous product segments, including responsibility for the Dental Division, and geographies managing and developing commercial releases of over 50 industry leading brands. She currently serves as a public board director for Neuronetics, Inc., Surgalign Holdings, Inc., and Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Sheryl received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from Ball State University.

Keystone Dental is a global commercial stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end solutions for dental practitioners and tooth replacement procedures. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with a distribution facility in Irvine, California, and a research and development and manufacturing site in Caesarea, Israel and in Melbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental markets its products across the world. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions is comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions and digital dentistry capabilities. It includes proprietary offerings such as Osteon, Nexus iOS, Genesis – The Biomimetic Implant System™, the TILOBEMAXX™, PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™ Implant Systems, the DynaMatrix® extracellular membrane, and the Dyna Blast® and DynaGraft D® bone graft substitutes. Keystone acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd (“Osteon”) in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

