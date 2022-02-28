Aton announces that it has contracted Capital Drilling to undertake a new RC drilling programme at Hamama

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company") is pleased to update investors on the latest developments at its Hamama West project. Hamama West is located in the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat” or the “Concession”), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.



Highlights:

Aton has contracted Capital Drilling to undertake a c. 5,000m infill RC drilling programme at the Hamama West development project, which is scheduled to start within the next 4-6 weeks, pending transfer of the drill rig from the Sukari gold mine to Hamama;

The drilling programme has been designed to upgrade the inferred mineral resource estimate at Hamama West, as Aton advances the project towards its development as an open pit starter mining operation and heap leach processing facility;

Sterilisation drilling will also be undertaken for the planned mine infrastructure facilities, as well as at the West Garida prospect 3km east of Hamama West prospect, which has returned assays of up to 99.6 g/t Au from surface sampling.



“We are very pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Capital Drilling to undertake a new RC drilling programme at Hamama West, as we look to advance the project towards its development as the next gold mine in Egypt”, said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. “We have worked with Capital at Hamama since 2016, and we are very much looking forward to renewing our relationship with them again. The diamond drilling programme is continuing at Rodruin and we expect to release the next positive tranche of results as soon as they become available. Aton continues to go full steam ahead on the ground in Egypt, and we are excited by the prospect of a very busy period ahead, drilling at the two projects, as we work to advance both Hamama West and Rodruin towards their development into new gold mines.”