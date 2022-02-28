Accushield's Visitor and Staff Management System Aids Skilled Nursing Facilities, Senior Living Communities During Pandemic

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has added new challenges for the skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities that care for older adults, those who are at the greatest risk of severe illness or death due to COVID-19. United Methodist Communities (UMC) has found a solution to many of these challenges with Accushield®, an innovative leader in staff, visitor, resident, and third-party caregiver sign-in and health screening solutions.

UMC, a New Jersey-based independent and assisted senior living provider, has found Accushield's health screening system to be a vital tool. The system requires users to answer screening questions regarding potential COVID-19 exposure and travel before working in or visiting their facilities. This is completed through a touchless kiosk system that tracks all staff, visitors, third-party caregivers, volunteers, and vendors who enter the building. It also enables the verification of COVID-19 vaccination status and negative test results.

"Senior living and skilled nursing facilities offer critical services to our aging population. However, they are also most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Charles Mann, Founder and Chief Sales Officer of Accushield. "We are pleased to provide United Methodist Communities' staff and residents with peace of mind knowing their safety and security is a top priority during these uncertain times."

Accushield's system is installed at all UMC facilities. Accushield offers other benefits in addition to COVID-19 management, including the ability to easily identify how often residents are visited by family and friends. UMC utilizes Accushield's "Love Meter" feature, which pulls data from the community visitor history to identify the least-visited residents and to reach out to them with a personal touch. Residents and families of UMC greatly appreciate UMC's interest in the well-being of every resident.

Accushield also uses its real-time resident, visitor, and staff data to enhance safety beyond health screening. "Accushield has enabled us to create real-time resident and visitor lists for use during emergency drills as well as actual emergencies, which is imperative if a resident were to go missing or if there was a need to evacuate a building," said Larry Carlson, president and CEO of United Methodist Communities. "It also helps us keep track of people coming into the building. Thanks to the badge-printing option, our staff is able to easily identify anyone who hasn't completed our sign-in process."

Accushield is the leading developer of sign-in and health screening kiosks for skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and other healthcare-related institutions. With its November 2021 adoption by Foundation Health Partners, a skilled nursing facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, Accushield is now being utilized in all 50 states.

To learn more, visit www.accushield.com.

