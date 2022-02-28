Intema closes Parabellum Media acquisition

English French

This acquisition will strengthen Intema's esports operations with the addition of the Parabellum Esports professional team, a two-time champion on the NACL circuit, including a top-12 global finish at the 2021 Rainbow Six Invitational.





Intema is also building training capabilities for future esports players with the Northern Shield Academy.





Parabellum Media has competitive rosters in Rainbow Six, Rocket League, CSGO and iRacing, supported by a team of 10 content creators, with social media reach of over 300,000 followers.

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the agreement announced on December 8, 2021 with Amuka Ventures Inc. (doing business as Amuka Esports) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Parabellum Media Inc. (“Parabellum”), owner of Parabellum Esports and Northern Shield Academy.



In consideration, the Corporation will issue up to 1,845,000 common shares (each a “Share”) of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.306 per Share, of which 1,700,000 have been issued, and a balance of up to 145,000 will be issued upon completion of the closing financial statements review. The Shares issued will be subject to voluntary resale restrictions on the following terms:



(i) 25% of the shares will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the closing date; (ii) An additional 25% of the shares will be subject to a resale restriction of 12 months from the closing date; (iii) An additional 25% of the shares will be subject to a resale restriction of 18 months from the closing date; and (iv) The remaining 25% of the shares will be subject to a resale restriction of 24 months from the closing date.