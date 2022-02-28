Global Digital Signage Markets, 2022-2027 - Insights and Opportunities for Video Walls, Video Screen, Transparent LED Screen, Digital Poster, Kiosks, and Other Types of Digital Signage

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signage market reached a value of US$ 23.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 35.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.69% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rapid digitalization, along with the increasing demand for effective advertisement tools, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of electronic large-screen displays in various industrial sectors, such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, banking, healthcare, education and transport, is stimulating the market growth. For instance, in the banking sector, digital signages are used in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of biometric technology with digital signage products, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, modern product variants are equipped with gaze trackers and heat path trackers that locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby enabling organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights.

Other factors, including improvements in the LCD/LED technologies, along with increasing expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital signage market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, technology, application, location and size.



Breakup by Type:

Video Walls

Video Screen

Transparent LED Screen

Digital Poster

Kiosks

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

Breakup by Technology:

LCD/LED

Projection

Others

Breakup by Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Stadiums and Playgrounds

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transport

Others

Breakup by Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 52 Inches

More than 52 Inches

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

BARCO

Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Shanghai Goodview Electronics

Sharp (Foxconn Group)

Sony

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global digital signage market in 2021?

2. What are the key factors driving the global digital signage market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital signage market?

4. What is the breakup of the global digital signage market based on the type?

5. What is the breakup of the global digital signage market based on the component?

6. What is the breakup of the global digital signage market based on the technology?

7. What is the breakup of the global digital signage market based on the application?

8. What is the breakup of the global digital signage market based on the location?

9. What is the breakup of the global digital signage market based on the size?

10. What are the key regions in the global digital signage market?

11. Who are the key players/companies in the global digital signage market?

