TIM Brasil Reaches Over 1,000 Sites Leveraging Gilat’s Platform to Build the Largest 4G Satellite Cellular Backhaul Network in Latin America

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that TIM Brasil, a Tier-1 mobile network operator, has reached a milestone of over 1,000 sites leveraging Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform to build the largest 4G satellite cellular backhaul network in Latin America. Gilat's platform demonstrates carrier grade service levels in support of the extended 4G rural coverage and agriculture IoT connectivity. The large network provides a major push to bridging the digital divide in Brazil.



As new sites are added to the 4G network, Gilat provides to TIM Brasil a unique one-stop-shop for timely deployment, commissioning, and activation of satellite backhaul services, leveraging Gilat’s local presence and delivery capabilities.

“Gilat, with its local presence and delivery capabilities, was fundamental in helping us to provide high-quality 4G connectivity to all Brazilian cities as part of our Sky Coverage program, thus meeting regulatory obligations, and addressing the IoT/Agribusiness market," said Marco Di Costanzo, Network Director at TIM Brasil. “Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform and high-performance Capricorn VSATs enable us to extend this project across one-thousand sites, proudly building the largest 4G satellite backhaul in the region.”

"We are proud to support the TIM Brasil Sky Coverage program," said Michal Aharonov, Chief Commercial Officer at Gilat. "Through the inspiring work with TIM Brasil, we are able to demonstrate, once again, how Gilat's services and leading 4G satellite backhaul solution bring un-matched value to our partners, as well as enhance the lives of people around the world and assist in closing the digital divide.”

About TIM Brasil

“To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, which operates throughout Brasil with telecommunications services, leading 4G coverage. The company is recognized for leading important market movements - in line with its signature, "Imagine the possibilities" -, the company is a pioneer in 5G trials in the country and had a leading role in the next generation mobile networks frequency auction, which will revolutionize several segments of the Brazilian Industry.



For being committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, TIM integrates important portfolios of the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the New Market (Novo Mercado), the S & P / B3 Brasil ESG, the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE). It is listed on the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, that reunites the most sustainable companies in the world, and it was the first telephone company recognized by the Federal Controller General (CGU) with the "Pro-ethics" seal and the ISO 370001 certificate, related to actions against bribery.



TIM values a more diverse and inclusive organizational culture and works to fight prejudice and bring awareness about the topic to the society. These activities have led the company to receive important acknowledgments: it is present in the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among Brazilian and Telecom companies in the world, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, that evaluates the performance of more than 11 thousand companies. For more information, access: www.tim.com.br.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).



Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

