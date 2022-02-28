Global Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics Market Report 2022-2026 - Highlights Emerging Market Opportunities and Lucrative Areas to Focus On

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the antimicrobial and antibacterial plastic industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of relevant regions, countries and applications. Market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.

Market Insights

Rapid technological changes highlight the need to develop technologies that will foster a more sustainable future. Policies can support technological advancements in diverse end-use sectors, from healthcare and packaging industries to automotive and architecture. During the last decade, several food crises have brought to light the need for antimicrobial products to reduce the risks associated with contamination, especially that of food by pathogenic species.

The demand for antimicrobial plastic is expected to soar over the coming years due to its increasing penetration in packaging and consumer products. There is also rising demand for plastics as a substitute for traditional materials in medical instruments, including medical ventilators and anesthetic machines. These factors will substantially boost the antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics industry.



To manage enterprises and resources effectively, corporations engaged in the antimicrobial plastics industry must understand the significance of these trends, as must stakeholders in the industry. End users of antimicrobial plastics must consider the effects of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective options among available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.



Over the next four years, significant changes are forecast to take place in global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics manufacturing and applications. Consequently, the information presented in this study is likely to be of critical importance to all the stakeholders present across the value chain.

The report includes:

119 data tables and 42 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the current and future global markets for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of recent industry trends that will affect the use of antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and their major end-use application markets

Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by plastic type, application, and geographic region

Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Russia, CEE Countries, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa and other ASEAN countries

Review, analysis and forecast market developments that will affect major applications including packaging, automotive, consumer goods, medical, building and construction

Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics market

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Avient Corp., DuPont, Lonza Group, Parx Materials and Sanitized AG

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview of Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics

Chapter 3 Market Trends

Industry Landscape

Future Trends and Innovations

Megatrends

the Connected Factory

Lightweighting

Automation and Customization

Three Rs: Reclaimable, Recyclable and Renewable

Growth Drivers

Expanding Electronics Industry

Surging Packaging Industry

Infrastructure Development

Robust Growth in Food Packaging

Surging Pharmaceutical Industry

Restraints

Volatile Polymer Prices

Regulatory Trends

Trade Statistics (Import/Export Data)

Porter's Analysis

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Industry Rivalry

PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Overview

ISO 22196

Benefits of Antimicrobial Technology

Antibacterial Vs. Antimicrobial

Sustainable Contributions

Production Process

Melt Compounding

Pelletizing

Dry Blending

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain

Value Chain

COVID-19 Impact on Industry

Packaging

Medical and Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Raw Material Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix

List of Vendors

Brand Analysis

Major Stakeholders

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Mechanism of Action

Factors Affecting Antimicrobial Activity

Commodity Plastics

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Engineering Plastics

Benefits of Engineered Plastics

Polycarbonate

Polyamide

Polyoxymethylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Other

High-Performance Plastics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Medical and Healthcare

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastic Market

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Cee Countries

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of the Countries

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Company Market Share Analysis

Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Avient Corp.

Americhem Inc.

BASF SE

Biocote Ltd.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Foster Corp.

King Plastic Corp.

Lonza Group AG

Microban International Ltd.

Milliken & Co.

Parx Materials NV

Ray Products Co. Inc.

RTP Co.

Sanitized AG

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms



