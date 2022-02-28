New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240586/?utm_source=GNW

The global commercial aircraft market is expected to grow from $163.70 billion in 2021 to $180.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $302.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%.



The commercial aircraft market consists of sales of commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce civilian and commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts such as aircraft turbines, aircraft engines and rocket engines for commercial purposes.The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the aircraft’s warranty period.



The commercial aircraft market is segmented into passenger aircraft, commercial helicopters, aircraft turbines, aircraft engines, and rocket engines.



The different types of commercial aircraft are passenger aircraft, commercial helicopters, commercial gliders and drones, aircraft turbines, aircraft engines, and rocket engines.A rocket engine is a component of a propulsion system that uses the combustion of reactive chemicals to supply the necessary energy to run the rocket.



The various types of engines used include Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft and the size differs from wide-body, narrow-body, regional, and others. The aircraft are operated in autonomous and manual mode that is used by government and private sector.



North America is the largest region in the commercial aircraft market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Legal authority allowing the use of drones for commercial use is being extended more widely increasing a potential revenue channel for aircraft manufacturers.For example, the US Federal Aviation Authority issued a rule allowing the use of drones for commercial purposes under certain conditions without a special waiver that was expensive and time-consuming to obtain that severely restricted the use of drones.



Relaxation of the regulations is expected to aid the market for commercial drones in the forecast period.Many other countries follow the FAA’s regulatory lead to clear commercial drones for take-off not just in the USA, but worldwide.



Combined with the launch of reliable and stronger drones specifically for commercial use, such as the drones manufactured by a Chinese company DJI and public sales of commercial drones are expected to drive rapid growth in the drone segment of the commercial aircraft manufacturing market.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the commercial aircraft manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing was affected due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Defense equipment manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials and parts from different countries across the globe.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of parts and raw materials.The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the commercial aircraft manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality and to improve manufacturing productivity.Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision-making.



These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs.For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases components’ lives and reduces maintenance costs.



Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms to design aircraft and automate factory operations.



The countries covered in the commercial aircraft market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





