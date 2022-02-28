At 4.6% CAGR, Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Size to Hit USD 4.89 Billion Mark by 2028: Industry Trends, Share & Forecast by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, USA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market – By Form (Macro-encapsulated, Microencapsulated, and others), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Cleaners, Toiletries, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others) and By Product Category (Essential Oils & Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, Flavor Blends, and Fragrance Blends): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow a value of around USD 4.89 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What are Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances? How big is the Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market?

Market Overview:

Encapsulation is a methodology of containing flavors and fragrances by using a coating material. Encapsulation isolates the coated material for the external environment. This precludes the loss of fragrances and flavor and restraints the deterioration throughout processing and storage. Moreover, this methodology offers functional properties to flavor and fragrance such as the controlled release of flavor and fragrance molecules as per the requirement of different environments including spray, water, and mouth, in products for example candy, food coloring, toothpaste, flavored tea, and others. The market is anticipated to bolster at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/encapsulated-fragrances-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Growth Dynamics

The fast-paced life, changing lifestyle, and changing food habits are increasing the demand for packaged food & beverages. This is supporting the rising demand for encapsulated flavors and fragrances resulting in the market’s growth globally.

Moreover, increasing investment by major players and rapid development in technologies accompanied by increased R&D investment is encouraging the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market growth. However, the higher cost of encapsulation technologies may hinder the market’s growth. The high cost of encapsulation technologies leads to an increased final cost of the product. Moreover, the lack of availability of food-grade materials is deterring the business size. Furthermore, stringent government regulations concerning consumer safety are anticipated to restrain the industry growth from 2020 to 2028. Nevertheless, the rising application of encapsulated flavors and fragrances in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, textile, and personal care products is likely to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

There is a substantial application of encapsulated flavors and fragrances in packaged food & beverages owing to the increasing demand for packaged food. Further, the encapsulated flavors and fragrances are used in textile and personal care products. Consumers tend to spend more on personal care products due to the increasing affordability and preference to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Growing consumer products and the personal care industry globally, especially in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, is anticipated to propel the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market growth in the near future.

Major Market Players

Premium Foods Co. Ltd.

Firmenich SA

Ingredion Incorporated

Etosha Pan

Sonarome

Lycored

BÜCHI Labortechnik AG

Sensient

Clextral

Cargill

MANE

FONA International Inc.

Glatt GmbH

Tate & Lyle plc

AVEKA

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the main driving factors propelling the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market forward?

What are the leading companies in the encapsulated flavors and fragrances industry?

What segments do the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Form, by End-user, by Product Category, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/encapsulated-fragrances-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 3.27 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.89 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Premium Foods Co. Ltd., Firmenich SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Etosha Pan, Sonarome, Lycored, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Sensient, Clextral, Cargill, MANE, FONA International Inc., Glatt GmbH, Tate & Lyle plc, and AVEKA., among others Key Segment By Form, By End-user, By Product Category, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

The encapsulated flavors and fragrances market is segmented based on form, end-user, and product category.

On the basis of form segmentation, the market is classified into macro-encapsulated, microencapsulated, and others. The microencapsulated segment is anticipated to encompass a substantial share in the global encapsulated flavor industry owing to its unique functionalities i.e. targeted action, popularity in the pharmaceutical industry, and huge R&D investments in innovations of this segment.

In terms of end-user segmentation, the market is bifurcated into food & beverages, cleaners, toiletries, personal care & cosmetics, and others. The food & beverage segment held a significant market share. This segment is estimated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, owing to the fast past life and alteration of eating habits amongst the population. Based on product category, the market is divided into essential oils & natural extracts, aroma chemicals, flavor blends, and fragrance blends. Amongst all, aroma chemicals held the largest share globally.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/encapsulated-fragrances-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share for the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market with an estimated market share of 42% in 2019, and it is anticipated to continue bolstering throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of approximately 4.5% by 2028.

This growth is owed to massive industrialization, rising per capita income, and prompt development in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, increasing the inclination of the population towards acquiring cosmetics products is also fueling the growth of this market in APAC. Japan is one of the world's most technologically advanced countries. In Japan, healthy beverages are in high demand. To improve the consumer experience, encapsulated flavors and fragrances are used. Furthermore, the demand for encapsulated consumer goods with extended shelf life, such as laundry detergents, household care products, and others, is exceeding global demand.

Customers of all ages are getting increasingly interested in functional food products in China. Factors such as busy schedules, increasing disposable incomes, and increased awareness of healthy dietary requirements are driving demand for functional food items in China. Controlling the release of flavors through encapsulation is a useful method. As a result, the country's businesses are heavily investing in this technology.

Recent Development

In Oct 2020, the International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), based in the United States, has launched a new innovation center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for its Taste business. Snacks, savory, sweet, dairy, and beverage makers will benefit from the new lab's invention and application capabilities, according to the business. IFF hopes to address the demands of its customers in Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and India by constructing a new LEED-certified plant in Dubai.

Browse the full “Encapsulated Flavors And Fragrances Market – By Form (Macro-encapsulated, Microencapsulated, and others), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Cleaners, Toiletries, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others) and By Product Category (Essential Oils & Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, Flavor Blends, and Fragrance Blends): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/encapsulated-fragrances-market

This report segments the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market as follows:

By Form Segmentation Analysis

Macro-encapsulated

Microencapsulated

Others

By End-user Segmentation Analysis

Food & Beverages

Cleaners

Toiletries

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Product Category Segmentation Analysis

Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

Aroma Chemicals

Flavor Blends

Fragrance Blends

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% by 2028.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market was valued at around USD 3.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to generate around USD 4.89 Billion by 2028.

In terms of end-user segmentation, the food & beverage segment held a high market share and is expected to rise substantially over the projection period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific dominated the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent by 2028.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

Do Inquiry for More info on the Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/encapsulated-fragrances-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Flavors and Fragrance Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-flavors-and-fragrance-market-by-product-type

Cannabis Infused Beauty Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-cannabis-infused-beauty-products-market-by-product

Specialty Chemicals Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/specialty-chemicals-market-by-type-specialty-polymers-industrial

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

Away from Home Hand Soaps and Sanitizer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/away-from-home-hand-soaps-and-sanitizer-market-1288

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com