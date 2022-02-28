Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 February 2022





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 March 2022

Effective from 2 March 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 2 March 2022 to 2 June 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009514473, (SNP), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 2 March 2022: 0.0370% pa

