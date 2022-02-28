Global Smart Card DAS Industry Outlook to 2026 by Type, Interface, Functionality, Offering, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Card Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market (2021-2026) by Type, Interface Type, Functionality Type, Offering Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Card Market is estimated to be USD 17.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The market, due to rising demand for contactless payments, is increasing adoption of smart cards by various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, transportation, and other sectors also, the growing usage of smart cards in multiple applications such as for accessing/controlling, personal identification, e-government services, shopping, and banking purposes are driving the market's growth. Additionally, smart cards having multiple features, including multifunctionality, flexibility, and other benefits, help fuel the market's growth.

On the other hand, the high cost of infrastructure and initial capital investment for setting up smart cards for access and control concerns related to data theft and the growing popularity of mobile wallets as a substitute are the obstacles restricting the market's growth.



Furthermore, increasing security concerns, lack of standardization in smart cards, and growing popularity of digital identity cards, driving licenses, and passports play the role of substitute products are factors challenging the market's growth. Moreover, the emergence of smart cities, growing population, adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain-enabled solutions have made way for using cryptography keys for secure user's information and transactions. It will help create potential opportunities for the market to grow forecasted future period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Card Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is segmented further based on Type, Interface Type, Functionality Type, Offering Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Memory and Memory Protect Unit (MPU) Microprocessor.

By Interface Type, the Smart Card market is classified into Contact, Contactless, and Dual.

By Functionality Type, the Smart Card market is classified into Transaction, Communication, and Security & Access Control.

By Offering Type, the Smart Card market is classified into Smart Card and Smart Card Readers.

By Vertical Type, the Smart Card market is classified into BFSI, Telecommunications, Government and Healthcare, Education, Retail, Transportation, and Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. IDEMIA partnerships with KT Corporation to launch KT's first standalone 5G USIM Card with the feature of near field communication (NFC)-August 8, 2021

2. Giesecke+Devrient partnered with the Bank of Ghana to provide technology and solutions for piloting retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project- August 11, 2021

3. CPI Card Group, Inc launched the Earthwise TRecycled PVC Card with the feature of up to 85%. upcycled PVC-March 23, 2021

4. CPI Card Group, Inc collaborated with CU-Interface to integrate Card@Once solution with empowered and enabling credit unions to print and provide EMV-enabled cards to branch member-December 1, 2020

Companies Profiled

ABCorp

Alioth LLC

Bartronics India Limited

BC Card

BrilliantsTS Co Ltd

CardLogix

CardCom Technology

CPI Card Group, Inc

Eastcompeace Smart Card Co Ltd

Fingerprints Cards AB

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co Ltd

Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

Goldpac Group Limited

Hengbao Co Ltd

HID Global

IDEMIA

Identiv, Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Intelegensa

Kona I Co Ltd

NXP Semiconductors NV

Perfect Plastic Printing

Rambus Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Secura Key

Square, Inc

Thales Group

Valid SA

VeriFone Holdings, Inc

Watchdata Technologies

Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd

Worldline

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Card Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9j1rj

