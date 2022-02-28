Global X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global X-ray machine manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 14.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 19.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



X-ray refers to an imaging test that can detect bone deformities and eliminate cancerous cells in radiation therapy by generating images of structures and tissues in the body. X-ray machines are made from two main components, which include an image detection system and X-ray generator. Amongst these, an X-ray generator is made from a tube, high voltage generator, control console, and cooling system. The manufacturing of these machines involves the use several high-precision components, such as rotors and anode cans. Producers mainly use the deep drawing process, which begins by pressing of a standard metal sheet into a cup of die with a high-pressure pressing machine. Other than the healthcare industry, x-ray machines are largely used in security applications across airports, financial institutes, and train stations.



X-Ray Machine Manufacturing Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of respiratory, genitourinary, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal disorders, particularly amongst the aging population, is primarily driving the growth of the global x-ray machine manufacturing market. Additionally, there has been a rise in investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced diagnostic machines, which is contributing to the market growth.

For instance, market players are producing 3-D color x-ray to generate cleaner and more accurate images for improved diagnosis. Other than this, a significant rise in security concerns due to threats and illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and illegal shipping of arms, is further fuelling the growth of the market. Moreover, since the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, governments of various nations have been undertaking several initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the x-ray machine manufacturing market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global X-ray machine manufacturing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and end user.



Breakup by Product Type:

Stationary

Portable

Breakup by Technology:

Analog

Digital

Breakup by End User:

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allengers Group, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hindrays, Hitachi Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG and Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited.



