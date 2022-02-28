Global X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global X-ray machine manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 14.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 19.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
X-ray refers to an imaging test that can detect bone deformities and eliminate cancerous cells in radiation therapy by generating images of structures and tissues in the body. X-ray machines are made from two main components, which include an image detection system and X-ray generator. Amongst these, an X-ray generator is made from a tube, high voltage generator, control console, and cooling system. The manufacturing of these machines involves the use several high-precision components, such as rotors and anode cans. Producers mainly use the deep drawing process, which begins by pressing of a standard metal sheet into a cup of die with a high-pressure pressing machine. Other than the healthcare industry, x-ray machines are largely used in security applications across airports, financial institutes, and train stations.
X-Ray Machine Manufacturing Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of respiratory, genitourinary, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal disorders, particularly amongst the aging population, is primarily driving the growth of the global x-ray machine manufacturing market. Additionally, there has been a rise in investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced diagnostic machines, which is contributing to the market growth.
For instance, market players are producing 3-D color x-ray to generate cleaner and more accurate images for improved diagnosis. Other than this, a significant rise in security concerns due to threats and illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and illegal shipping of arms, is further fuelling the growth of the market. Moreover, since the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, governments of various nations have been undertaking several initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the x-ray machine manufacturing market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global X-ray machine manufacturing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and end user.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Stationary
- Portable
Breakup by Technology:
- Analog
- Digital
Breakup by End User:
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allengers Group, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hindrays, Hitachi Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG and Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global X-ray machine manufacturing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global X-ray machine manufacturing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global X-ray machine manufacturing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Stationary
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Portable
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Analog
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Digital
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Healthcare
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Transportation and Logistics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Government
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Allengers Group
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Canon Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Carestream Health
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Esaote SpA
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 General Electric Company
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Hindrays
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Hitachi Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Narang Medical Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Shimadzu Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Siemens AG
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
