Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conference events:



Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference: The “Auditory and Ophthalmology” panel session on March 7, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT;



Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference: A fireside chat on March 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT; and



Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: A fireside chat on March 15, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. ET.



Live audio webcasts and archived replays of the events will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

